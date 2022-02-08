WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
NWA Powerrr Results (2/8/2022) NWA has dropped a new episode of their Powerrr show today. The results are as follows: NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated Kiera Hogan Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & [...]
WWE Trying New Production Techniques On NXT 2.0. Fans in attendance at tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. noted that a cameraman was standing inside the ring at various points during the show. The wrestlers basically worked around the cameraman, and the show wa[...]
WWE NXT 2.0. Results (2/8/2022) WWE brought an episode of NXT 2.0. tonight, and the results are as follows: Imperium (Gunther, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers) Ra[...]
AEW Dark Results (February 8 2022) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark, also known as the Taz & Excalibur Podcast! We have nine matches booked for tonight at AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida and the main[...]
Feb 08 - Monday's February 7 edition of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage delivered 1.387 million viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic,[...]
Feb 08 - The Shane McMahon incident during Royal Rumble weekend has reportedly caused WWE an issue regarding the WrestleMania 38 card. McMahon was pitched for a high-profile match at Mania, with a match again[...]
Feb 08 - Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he spoke about a rumor that he had died during an IMPACT Wrestling match. “Someone reported that I died, so that helpe[...]
Feb 08 - Ronda Rousey recently had a Facebook Live stream, where she spoke about the fans hurting her feelings. “It’s hard not to take (things) personally from the fans because I don’t go [...]
Jake Roberts Recalls Sherri Martel's Funeral During the latest edition of The DDP Snake Pit, DDP recalled where he was when Mike Graham killed himself. “That night, right before we were coming down (to start filming ‘The Resurrect[...]
Feb 08 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by PopCulture.com, where he spoke about how he believes AEW is the top professional wrestling organization currently. “Well, in my opinion, what is the [...]
Nick Gage Signs "First & Likely Last" GCW Contract GCW has been known for it's open door policy of letting wrestlers come and go to put out unique storylines and matches that many fans don't often get to see, such as Matt Cardona coming in and having [...]
Feb 08 - Matt Hardy recently spoke about the rumors that Jeff Hardy is the planned surprise for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, stating the following: "I don't think he's the guy coming in this Wednesday in AE[...]
Feb 08 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT. “NXT, to me, my experience was more collaborative. They would ask me how I feel about someth[...]
Feb 08 - Max Caster was recently asked by The Sports General about the possibility of starting a radio show with Anthony Bowens. “I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s something I still w[...]
Stairway to Hell Match Announced For MLW SuperFight Major League Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will be facing off in a Stairway To Hell match at their MLW SuperFight event on February 26th at the Grady Cole Center in Charlott[...]
Feb 08 - WWE has put out the following press release. Titus O’Neil helps make history with 94th Academy Awards nomination WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy [...]
WWE Files Stunning New Trademark WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Sunday Stunner" for entertainment services. It remains unclear how this trademark will be used, although one could speculate it is for a new show name or digital serie[...]
Feb 08 - During a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris Masters discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE, and why he believes John Cena had an issue working with him: On working wit[...]
Feb 08 - Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a result of Cobb’s injury, along with COVID-19 pr[...]
WWE RAW Results - January 7, 2022 The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw on the SyFy Channel! In case you missed [...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 7 2022) It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not waste any time, with Mark Henry, Paul Wight and Ton[...]
Feb 07 - Tony Khan has confirmed on Twitter that his big announcement for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is the signing of a free-agent. You can read his post below. The big announcement for Wednesday&rsquo[...]