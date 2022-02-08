AEW Dark Results (February 8 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark, also known as the Taz & Excalibur Podcast! We have nine matches booked for tonight at AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida and the main men mentioned a second ago are on commentary so let's not waste any time and get straight to the wrestling!

Julia Hart w Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) defeated Kelsey Heather via Submission (2:23)

Julia Harrrrrt (okay, that's my only pirate joke) gets us started off with her eyepatch still in place. She gets a slow start but she eventually takes over by showing even more fire than she did last night and Julia gets the win with the Leg Scissor Chokehold once again. Is she joining the House of Black sooner or later?

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Gus De La Vega via Submission (2:02)

Powerhouse comes out with some new entrance music from the Who We Are album AEW released for Black History Month. Hobbs flattens poor De La Vega from the opening bell and this match goes as long as he wants it to. Powerhouse has some fun beating up his poor opponent while calling out Dante before crushing De La Vega with a Spinebuster and then taps him out with the Torture Rack.

Tony Schiavone interviews Hobbs post-match and Hobbs tells Dante that this is what's going to happen to him before locking De La Vega in the Torture Rack again. Dante does come out to make the save and he takes Hobbs to the outside before the Referees have to separate them.

Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn) defeated Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis via Pinfall (2:06)

The Ass Boys come out without their dad to get a warm up ahead of their title shot on Rampage and that's exactly what this is. They jump their opponents before the bell and Gray and Alanis struggle to recover from that before Gunn Club hit an assisted Quickdraw to get the pin.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Queen Aminata via Pinfall (3:03)

Mercedes Martinez is up next following on from her DQ loss to Thunder Rosa last week. She faces off with Queen Aminata tonight and it's a much different result for Martinez as she puts Aminata away with a Fishermans Brainbuster after a dominant display. She's a great pick up for AEW no doubt.

Wheeler Yuta Interview

Tony Schiavone lets us know that Yuta is one on one against Aaron Solo tonight and Yuta says he'll come out alone and show Solo what he can do.

.@WheelerYuta is ready to show the world what he is capable of, as he prepares for his match against #TheFactory’s @AaronSoloAEW on #AEWDark!

▶️ https://t.co/5fCqlRjMYD pic.twitter.com/HviwBPU9wA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2022

Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto defeated Tony Vincita via Knock Out (3:39)

Ogogo has a new entrance from the Who We Are album like Hobbs too as he comes out. Vincita gets off to a good start but it doesn't take long for the Olympian to take over before getting the victory with the Knock Out Punch.

Lee Moriarty defeated Anthony Henry via Pinfall (6:02)

And another new track for Lee Moriarty to enter to ahead of his match up with Anthony Henry. This is a tough match as both men demonstrate some excellent technical wrestling but Moriarty pulls out the win in the end with the Flatliner. Great match.

Lee offers the handshake post-match and Henry reluctantly obliges before Schiavone interviews him and Lee tells us that he's going to keep focussing on now, not the future and he tells everyone to watch their step and protect their neck. Someone else said that recently.

“You are all watching the EVOLUTION of TAIGASTYLE live, and the metamorphosis of @theleemoriarty”

Don’t miss a minute of the action here on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/5fCqlRjMYD pic.twitter.com/oX8rKsbTKB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2022

Anna Jay w/ -1 defeated Kaci Lennox via Submission (1:42)

Anna Jay up next and she comes out with the ever intimidating -1. Anna doesn't mess around early on and gets off to a fast start and she ends it with the Queenslayer quickly.

Fuego Del Sol defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Pinfall (5:42)

Luther is dressed in a Kane Singlet. That's the main thing I notice before the match. We get the battle of the masks in this match though and Fuego is in control early on until Luther grabs the ankle of Del Sol to allow Serpentico back into the match. Serpentico tries to rip Fuego's mask off which leads to Fuego firing back into the match. Fuego then eats a Piledriver on the apron and a Senton Atomico which he kicks out of before he comes back once more, finishing it with a Tornado DDT on the floor and then Double Foot Stomps to the back of Snakeman's head in the ring to get the win.

Lee Moriarty Interview

Lee talks about his custom entrance music and then discusses music and the song itself. This is really interesting.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo w/ QT Marshall via (7:00)

Enough talk, it's time for the main event (Sorry Lee, & Mark Henry). Solo and Yuta get going and whilst Yuta comes out faster, it's Solo who begins to get on top and has Yuta down for a while. Wheeler fires back and locks Solo in an Octopus hold and when Solo gets out, Wheeler misses a splash in the corner and QT gets involved behind the back of the referee. Solo tries to keep Yuta down but he can't and Yuta fires up with a big lariat. Yuta begins to dominate and takes out Solo with a Tope Suicida on the outside but back in the ring Solo comes back with a suplex. Both men get to their feet and battle back and forth until Yuta rolls Solo up with a Seatbelt to get the win.

Comoroto comes out after the match and The Factory take out Wheeler Yuta until Orange Cassidy saunters out to make the save. Orange walks off The Factory to close the show but I doubt this is over.

And that was Dark. See you tomorrow for Dynamite. Find me on twitter @Knapphausen. So long and goodnight.