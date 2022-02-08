The viewership was the lowest total viewers in history for the WWE flagship brand and it was expected to draw a low number given was bumped to a different network. Next week's RAW will also be airing on Syfy.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored 0.36. The first hour with no commercials pulled in 1.376 million viewers, the second 1.449 million, and the third and final 1.337 million.

Monday's February 7 edition of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage delivered 1.387 million viewers.

» More News From This Feed

WWE RAW Viewership Drops To Record Low Due To Syfy Move

Monday's February 7 edition of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage delivered 1.387 millio[...] Feb 08 - Monday's February 7 edition of WWE RAW, which aired on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage delivered 1.387 millio[...]

WWE Looking For "Major Attraction" For WrestleMania Following Shane McMahon's Departure

The Shane McMahon incident during Royal Rumble weekend has reportedly caused WWE an issue regarding the WrestleMania 38 card. McMahon was pitched for[...] Feb 08 - The Shane McMahon incident during Royal Rumble weekend has reportedly caused WWE an issue regarding the WrestleMania 38 card. McMahon was pitched for[...]

Charlie Haas Recalls Headline From Dirtsheet Making Friends And Family Temporarily Believe He Was Dead

Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he spoke about a rumor that he had died during an IMPACT Wrestling match. [...] Feb 08 - Charlie Haas was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc. Daily, where he spoke about a rumor that he had died during an IMPACT Wrestling match. [...]

Ronda Rousey Admits She Takes Criticism / Insults From Fans Personally

Ronda Rousey recently had a Facebook Live stream, where she spoke about the fans hurting her feelings. “It’s hard not to take (things) [...] Feb 08 - Ronda Rousey recently had a Facebook Live stream, where she spoke about the fans hurting her feelings. “It’s hard not to take (things) [...]

Jake Roberts Recalls Sherri Martel's Funeral

During the latest edition of The DDP Snake Pit, DDP recalled where he was when Mike Graham killed himself. “That night, right before we were [...] Feb 08 - During the latest edition of The DDP Snake Pit, DDP recalled where he was when Mike Graham killed himself. “That night, right before we were [...]

Chris Jericho Says He Thinks AEW Is The Top Wrestling Promotion

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by PopCulture.com, where he spoke about how he believes AEW is the top professional wrestling organization curr[...] Feb 08 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by PopCulture.com, where he spoke about how he believes AEW is the top professional wrestling organization curr[...]

Nick Gage Signs "First & Likely Last" GCW Contract

GCW has been known for it's open door policy of letting wrestlers come and go to put out unique storylines and matches that many fans don't often get [...] Feb 08 - GCW has been known for it's open door policy of letting wrestlers come and go to put out unique storylines and matches that many fans don't often get [...]

Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Won't Be A Free Agent Until March 10th

Matt Hardy recently spoke about the rumors that Jeff Hardy is the planned surprise for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, stating the following: "I don't[...] Feb 08 - Matt Hardy recently spoke about the rumors that Jeff Hardy is the planned surprise for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, stating the following: "I don't[...]

Killer Kross On NXT Stint, Thoughts On Triple H's Leadership Skills

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT. “NXT, to me, my experience was more collab[...] Feb 08 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT. “NXT, to me, my experience was more collab[...]

Max Caster Reveals He Wanted To Be A Wrestling Commentator, Was Told He Was Too Good Not To Wrestle

Max Caster was recently asked by The Sports General about the possibility of starting a radio show with Anthony Bowens. “I don’t think [...] Feb 08 - Max Caster was recently asked by The Sports General about the possibility of starting a radio show with Anthony Bowens. “I don’t think [...]

Stairway to Hell Match Announced For MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will be facing off in a Stairway To Hell match at their MLW SuperFight event on [...] Feb 08 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will be facing off in a Stairway To Hell match at their MLW SuperFight event on [...]

Titus O’Neil Appears on 94th Annual Academy Awards Nomination Broadcast

WWE has put out the following press release. Titus O’Neil helps make history with 94th Academy Awards nomination WWE Global Ambassador Titus[...] Feb 08 - WWE has put out the following press release. Titus O’Neil helps make history with 94th Academy Awards nomination WWE Global Ambassador Titus[...]

WWE Files Stunning New Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Sunday Stunner" for entertainment services. It remains unclear how this trademark will be used, although one could sp[...] Feb 08 - WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Sunday Stunner" for entertainment services. It remains unclear how this trademark will be used, although one could sp[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals More Details On Jeff Hardy Turning Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy revealed more details as to why his brother Jeff turned down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame&he[...] Feb 08 - During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy revealed more details as to why his brother Jeff turned down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame&he[...]

Chris Masters On Why John Cena Didn't Like Working With Him In WWE

During a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris Masters discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE, and why he believes John C[...] Feb 08 - During a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris Masters discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE, and why he believes John C[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT On Syfy - Title Match, Dusty Classic Semifinals and More

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on Syfy due to the Olympics. Mandy Rose will be defending her WWE NXT Women’s title tonight against former NX[...] Feb 08 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on Syfy due to the Olympics. Mandy Rose will be defending her WWE NXT Women’s title tonight against former NX[...]

NJPW Announces Changes To This Week’s Events Due to COVID-19 and Jeff Cobb Injury

Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a res[...] Feb 08 - Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a res[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 7, 2022

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday N[...] Feb 07 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday N[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 7 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not w[...] Feb 07 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not w[...]

Tony Khan Confirms Wednesday's Surprise For AEW Dynamite Is A Free Agent Signing

Tony Khan has confirmed on Twitter that his big announcement for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is the signing of a free-agent. You can read his post [...] Feb 07 - Tony Khan has confirmed on Twitter that his big announcement for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is the signing of a free-agent. You can read his post [...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (2/5/2022)

AEW held a double taping for their Dark series at Universal Studios this past Saturday. The spoilers are as follows: Session 1 * John Sil[...] Feb 07 - AEW held a double taping for their Dark series at Universal Studios this past Saturday. The spoilers are as follows: Session 1 * John Sil[...]

Luther Reveals He Was Supposed To Wrestle Steve Wilkos

During a Fightful interview with Joey Janela, Luther interrupted for an impromptu cameo, where he revealed some very odd trivia about himself. "You[...] Feb 07 - During a Fightful interview with Joey Janela, Luther interrupted for an impromptu cameo, where he revealed some very odd trivia about himself. "You[...]

GCW If I Die First Results

GCW held their If I Die First event from Dallas, Texas this past Saturday night on FITE. The results are as follows: Ninja Mack and Dante Leon def[...] Feb 07 - GCW held their If I Die First event from Dallas, Texas this past Saturday night on FITE. The results are as follows: Ninja Mack and Dante Leon def[...]

Killer Kross Thinks He Would Fit In Well With AEW

Killer Kross was recently a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about the possibility of joining the AEW roster. “I feel like the fit, fo[...] Feb 07 - Killer Kross was recently a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about the possibility of joining the AEW roster. “I feel like the fit, fo[...]