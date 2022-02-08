WWE Looking For "Major Attraction" For WrestleMania Following Shane McMahon's Departure

The Shane McMahon incident during Royal Rumble weekend has reportedly caused WWE an issue regarding the WrestleMania 38 card.

McMahon was pitched for a high-profile match at Mania, with a match against Seth Rollins looking the most likely. However, Shane’s behavior let to all his creative plans being scrapped.

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting that Shane was going to be "near the top" of the WrestleMania card and as such WWE is now seeking a new "major attraction" outside of the main events to draw in interest for their biggest event of the year.

"Source states the spot Shane McMahon was going to have on the WrestleMania card was to be positioned near the top. Therefore, WWE now needs a new “major attraction” matchup outside of the titles. This goes w/o saying, but the WM card is still in complete flux. It’s quite amazing."