Nick Gage Signs "First & Likely Last" GCW Contract

GCW has been known for it's open door policy of letting wrestlers come and go to put out unique storylines and matches that many fans don't often get to see, such as Matt Cardona coming in and having a deathmatch with Nick Gage.

Nick Gage has been an important part of GCW's rise, and is now being rewarded for it by having what GCW owner Brett Lauderdale is describing as the "first and probably last" exclusive GCW contract.

This is the first & likely the last contract GCW will ever offer.



Nick has earned the right to finish his career on his terms w/ dignity & a focus on the future he deserves. I'm proud GCW can give him that.



For the hard work, sacrifice & loyalty over 23+ years,



— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) February 8, 2022

Lauderdale spoke to Fightful about the contract.