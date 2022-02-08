WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nick Gage Signs "First & Likely Last" GCW Contract
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 08, 2022
GCW has been known for it's open door policy of letting wrestlers come and go to put out unique storylines and matches that many fans don't often get to see, such as Matt Cardona coming in and having a deathmatch with Nick Gage.
Nick Gage has been an important part of GCW's rise, and is now being rewarded for it by having what GCW owner Brett Lauderdale is describing as the "first and probably last" exclusive GCW contract.
This is the first & likely the last contract GCW will ever offer.
Nick has earned the right to finish his career on his terms w/ dignity & a focus on the future he deserves. I'm proud GCW can give him that.
For the hard work, sacrifice & loyalty over 23+ years,
“This is a major milestone moment for both Nick and GCW. I have always been against the idea of contracts in GCW but there are exceptions to every rule.
“From day one, Nick has put his body, and literally his life on the line for the fans inside the squared circle. He deserves, and has earned the right to be rewarded for 20+ years of hard work and sacrifice.
“This historic contract will do just that, allowing him to continue his in-ring career at a pace that is beneficial to his health, while beginning to focus on opportunities that take him towards the next phase of his career.
“GCW would not have achieved the level of success it has without Nick F’N Gage, and we are proud to be able to say that GCW will remain Nick’s home for the rest of his career.”