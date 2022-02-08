Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Won't Be A Free Agent Until March 10th
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 08, 2022
Matt Hardy recently spoke about the rumors that Jeff Hardy is the planned surprise for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, stating the following:
"I don't think he's the guy coming in this Wednesday in AEW against Isiah Kassidy. Although, who knows. Tony Khan, Papa Khan has a lot of money. Maybe he bought him out of his contract and he is coming in early. Who knows. The final of the 90 days was supposed to be on March 9. March 10 he's a free agent."
"Jeff's no-compete clause runs until March 9. As of March 10, he will be free to do whatever. He can negotiate with somebody or work for another big company that has television. Do I think Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and team with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, 'never say never. Anything is possible.' We're definitely going to be working together and we'll see if the planets align and get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more."
Are you looking forward to seeing Jeff Hardy in AEW?
https://wrestlr.me/74026/
