Killer Kross On NXT Stint, Thoughts On Triple H's Leadership Skills

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT.

“NXT, to me, my experience was more collaborative. They would ask me how I feel about something or I could pitch an idea to them and then we would kind of come together and we would figure out what the best course of what we would do is. So I’ll give an example. We had Code Orange play live at my first NXT Takeover when I wrestled Ciampa, and I thought, it was In Your House. And I thought it would be kinda cool with the presentation we were doing if I came down to the ring in some sort of a mask. Because Code Orange is, they perform in the style that they perform in. And it’s In Your House, maybe it’s like a home invasion. I had a creepy outfit to wear and I just finished watching The Nun. I watched The Nun and I watched The Town back to back. And if you remember The Town, the bank robber movie, they were wearing nun masks when they were robbing the bank.”

“So I had one of those. I was going to come down to the ring with the leather jacket and a nun mask and it was right after Code Orange had gone on. Hunter saw it and he’s like ‘hey, I appreciate your level of creativity. However, it’s not a good idea to put the mask on you because people are still getting to know your face, and this will take away from footage that we can show. If we want to chop things up, people won’t know who you are in the highlights.’ And he just explained to me the benefit of not wearing this, versus coming down to the ring and wearing it. And so it wasn’t a ‘hey what are you doing?’ Or waving your finger. He explained to me the benefits of not wearing it as opposed to the consequences of it. And I was just like ‘he’s totally right.'”