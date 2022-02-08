Stairway to Hell Match Announced For MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will be facing off in a Stairway To Hell match at their MLW SuperFight event on February 26th at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Killer Kross On NXT Stint, Thoughts On Triple H's Leadership Skills

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT. “NXT, to me, my experience was more collaborative. They would ask me how I feel about someth[...] Feb 08 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about his time in WWE NXT. “NXT, to me, my experience was more collaborative. They would ask me how I feel about someth[...]

Max Caster Reveals He Wanted To Be A Wrestling Commentator, Was Told He Was Too Good Not To Wrestle

Max Caster was recently asked by The Sports General about the possibility of starting a radio show with Anthony Bowens. “I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s something I still w[...] Feb 08 - Max Caster was recently asked by The Sports General about the possibility of starting a radio show with Anthony Bowens. “I don’t think about it a lot, but it’s something I still w[...]

Titus O’Neil Appears on 94th Annual Academy Awards Nomination Broadcast

WWE has put out the following press release. Titus O’Neil helps make history with 94th Academy Awards nomination WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy [...] Feb 08 - WWE has put out the following press release. Titus O’Neil helps make history with 94th Academy Awards nomination WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil and the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy [...]

WWE Files Stunning New Trademark

WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Sunday Stunner" for entertainment services. It remains unclear how this trademark will be used, although one could speculate it is for a new show name or digital serie[...] Feb 08 - WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Sunday Stunner" for entertainment services. It remains unclear how this trademark will be used, although one could speculate it is for a new show name or digital serie[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals More Details On Jeff Hardy Turning Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy revealed more details as to why his brother Jeff turned down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame… “It took them several weeks and the[...] Feb 08 - During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy revealed more details as to why his brother Jeff turned down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame… “It took them several weeks and the[...]

Chris Masters On Why John Cena Didn't Like Working With Him In WWE

During a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris Masters discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE, and why he believes John Cena had an issue working with him: On working wit[...] Feb 08 - During a recent interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris Masters discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE, and why he believes John Cena had an issue working with him: On working wit[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT On Syfy - Title Match, Dusty Classic Semifinals and More

WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on Syfy due to the Olympics. Mandy Rose will be defending her WWE NXT Women’s title tonight against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The match[...] Feb 08 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight on Syfy due to the Olympics. Mandy Rose will be defending her WWE NXT Women’s title tonight against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The match[...]

NJPW Announces Changes To This Week’s Events Due to COVID-19 and Jeff Cobb Injury

Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a result of Cobb’s injury, along with COVID-19 pr[...] Feb 08 - Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a result of Cobb’s injury, along with COVID-19 pr[...]

WWE RAW Results - January 7, 2022

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw on the SyFy Channel! In case you missed [...] Feb 07 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw on the SyFy Channel! In case you missed [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 7 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not waste any time, with Mark Henry, Paul Wight and Ton[...] Feb 07 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not waste any time, with Mark Henry, Paul Wight and Ton[...]

Tony Khan Confirms Wednesday's Surprise For AEW Dynamite Is A Free Agent Signing

Tony Khan has confirmed on Twitter that his big announcement for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is the signing of a free-agent. You can read his post below. The big announcement for Wednesday&rsquo[...] Feb 07 - Tony Khan has confirmed on Twitter that his big announcement for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is the signing of a free-agent. You can read his post below. The big announcement for Wednesday&rsquo[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (2/5/2022)

AEW held a double taping for their Dark series at Universal Studios this past Saturday. The spoilers are as follows: Session 1 * John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Ariya Daivari and Invic[...] Feb 07 - AEW held a double taping for their Dark series at Universal Studios this past Saturday. The spoilers are as follows: Session 1 * John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Ariya Daivari and Invic[...]

Luther Reveals He Was Supposed To Wrestle Steve Wilkos

During a Fightful interview with Joey Janela, Luther interrupted for an impromptu cameo, where he revealed some very odd trivia about himself. "You know I was supposed to wrestle (Steve Wilkos) onc[...] Feb 07 - During a Fightful interview with Joey Janela, Luther interrupted for an impromptu cameo, where he revealed some very odd trivia about himself. "You know I was supposed to wrestle (Steve Wilkos) onc[...]

GCW If I Die First Results

GCW held their If I Die First event from Dallas, Texas this past Saturday night on FITE. The results are as follows: Ninja Mack and Dante Leon def. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver John Wayne Murdoch[...] Feb 07 - GCW held their If I Die First event from Dallas, Texas this past Saturday night on FITE. The results are as follows: Ninja Mack and Dante Leon def. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver John Wayne Murdoch[...]

Killer Kross Thinks He Would Fit In Well With AEW

Killer Kross was recently a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about the possibility of joining the AEW roster. “I feel like the fit, for me, would be just as identically good before I s[...] Feb 07 - Killer Kross was recently a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about the possibility of joining the AEW roster. “I feel like the fit, for me, would be just as identically good before I s[...]

Bobby Home (Mo From Men On A Mission) Thanks Fans For Their Support During His Health Crisis

Earlier this week, we reported a health update on Mo from Men on a Mission, where it was stated that he was doing much better following some medical care due to complications from COVID-19. Mo has re[...] Feb 07 - Earlier this week, we reported a health update on Mo from Men on a Mission, where it was stated that he was doing much better following some medical care due to complications from COVID-19. Mo has re[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Showed Up To 2022 Royal Rumble To Begin A Brief Stint, But It Was Cancelled

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE's cancelled plans for a return. “I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up[...] Feb 07 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE's cancelled plans for a return. “I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up[...]

Sami Zayn Explains His Side Of The Story On What Went Down At Jackass Forever Premiere

Sami Zayn has taken to Twitter to post a long thread about the incident where he showed up at the Jackass Forever movie premiere to confront Johnny Knoxville, before ultimately being removed by securi[...] Feb 07 - Sami Zayn has taken to Twitter to post a long thread about the incident where he showed up at the Jackass Forever movie premiere to confront Johnny Knoxville, before ultimately being removed by securi[...]

Brock Lesnar Hasn't Had A Singles Match Go Over 20 Minutes Since 2014

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in WWE and delivered some of the most memorable matches and moments, but you might be surprised to learn that Lesnar has not been in a match that has lasted ov[...] Feb 06 - Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in WWE and delivered some of the most memorable matches and moments, but you might be surprised to learn that Lesnar has not been in a match that has lasted ov[...]

Mark Henry Says WWE Is Insulting His Intelligence

Ronda Rousey made a triumphant return to the WWE after defeating fellow champ Charlotte Flair in the ring and becoming this year's Women's 2022 Royal Rumble winner. On a recent Busted Open[...] Feb 06 - Ronda Rousey made a triumphant return to the WWE after defeating fellow champ Charlotte Flair in the ring and becoming this year's Women's 2022 Royal Rumble winner. On a recent Busted Open[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Signs Big Mexican Wrestler

IMPACT Wrestling has reportedly signed Mexican star Laredo Kid. The news is being reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter who noted the wrestler revealed his signing with IMPACT in two recent inter[...] Feb 06 - IMPACT Wrestling has reportedly signed Mexican star Laredo Kid. The news is being reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter who noted the wrestler revealed his signing with IMPACT in two recent inter[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Wasn't Happy With Shane McMahon's Behavior At Royal Rumble

Fightful Select is reporting a story that Brock Lesnar was unhappy with Shane McMahon's booking of the Royal Rumble, with many in the company feeling that Shane was trying to make the Rumble be all ab[...] Feb 06 - Fightful Select is reporting a story that Brock Lesnar was unhappy with Shane McMahon's booking of the Royal Rumble, with many in the company feeling that Shane was trying to make the Rumble be all ab[...]

WWE Live Event Results (2/6/2022) - Salt Lake City, Utah

WWE held a live event yesterday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The results are as follows: Kevin Owens def. The Miz Riddle def. Chad Gable Omos def. Montez Ford WWE SmackDown Women’s Championsh[...] Feb 06 - WWE held a live event yesterday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The results are as follows: Kevin Owens def. The Miz Riddle def. Chad Gable Omos def. Montez Ford WWE SmackDown Women’s Championsh[...]