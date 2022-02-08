Matt Hardy Reveals More Details On Jeff Hardy Turning Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy revealed more details as to why his brother Jeff turned down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame…

“It took them several weeks and they had to kind of jump through some hoops to get his drug test results back. Obviously negative. He has passed every drug test he’s had while he’s been there. The issues that he had in the past were with alcohol and he hasn’t had those in quite a while. So everything is on the up and up for Jeff. And then they did realize they jumped the gun a little bit whenever they released him before they got these drug test results back. And it’s strange because they waited weeks, and they really had to go after these drug test results to get them back. Because I guess they knew it wasn’t going to paint them in the best light. But longest story short, they offered him to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame.”

“Jeff asked ‘so you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?’ And he said ‘well let me ask you, I know you guys have spoken with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?’ And they go ‘oh, no no, no, no. We can’t get Matt. He’s under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.’ And Jeff said ‘well, that’s a hard no.’ He definitely stood up for the team of the Hardy Boyz.”