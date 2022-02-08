WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announces Changes To This Week’s Events Due to COVID-19 and Jeff Cobb Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 08, 2022

Jeff Cobb revealed that he recently suffered a pulled muscle injury. NJPW has since made some changes to this week’s Golden Series tour as a result of Cobb’s injury, along with COVID-19 protocols.

Annoucement from NJPW: 

On Changes Made to New Year’s Golden Series Cards

Fever protocols, Jeff Cobb injury forces card changes

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In accordance with event policies for elevated temperatures and close contacts, changes have been made to cards on the New Year’s Golden Series up to and including Friday, February 11 in Sendai. We apologize for any concern and inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to the next broadcast event Friday.

2nd match

YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii vs EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi ->

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii vs EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi

5th match

Tiger Mask vs Taiji Ishimori ->

Tiger Mask vs Gedo

Further, after sustaining a blow to the head in Korakuen Hall on February 7, Yuto Nakashima will not be competing on events up to and including Sunday February 13 as a precautionary measure. In Sendai, the following change has been made to the kickoff match.

Yuto Nakashima & Tomoaki Honma vs Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita->

Tomoaki Honma vs Ryohei Oiwa

In addition, Jeff Cobb is currently recovering from injuries sustained in his match with Tetsuya Naito on January 5. During the bout, Cobb sustained a left patellar tendon tear and a muscle strain in his left leg. As a result, he will not be cleared to compete for the rest of the New Year’s Golden Series tour. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Cobb wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following changes have been made to cards as a result:

February 11 Sendai

4th Match

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan ->

Satoshi Kojima vs Great-O-Khan

February 13 Osaka

Kickoff match

Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima ->

Ryohei Oiwa, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Kosei Fujita, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata

2nd Match

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan->

Togi Makabe vs Great-O-Khan

Great-O-Khan will continue to wrestle in singles matches through until the end of the series.

We join fans in wishing Jeff Cobb, and Yuto Nakashima the best in their recoveries


