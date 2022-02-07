AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 7 2022)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start the week off right in AEW with seven matches set for tonight's Dark Elevation. Let's not waste any time, with Mark Henry, Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!
Bobby Fish defeated Robert Anthony via Pinfall (5:15)
Robert Anthony makes his return for the first time in a while in AEW after he had some great matches back last year. He faces off with Bobby Fish in tonight's opener and Anthony has another good showing but Fish's striking is too much for him in the end and he gets the win with the Head Kick.
Diamante, The Bunny & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue, Queen Aminata & Heather Reckless via Pinfall (4:00)
Skye Blue gets an entrance in her hometown but it was never going to be a happy homecoming up against The Bunny, Diamante & Emi Sakura whilst she tags with Queen Aminata and Heather Reckless. The more experienced ladies take control of almost the whole match and all three of them hit Down the Rabbit Hole at the same time on their opponents to allow The Bunny to get the pin.
Scorpio Sky w/ Dan Lambert defeated Stephen Wolf via Pinfall (3:38)
Ethan Page joins the World's Strongest Tag Team to watch his team mate fight with Stephen Wolf. Scorpio gets off to a good start but gets a little cocky to allow Wolf back into the match for a second only for Sky to cut him off and finish it with the TKO.
Julia Hart defeat Arie Alexander via Submission (2:06)
Julia comes out with her eyepatch and her cute little cheerleading outfit looking like the world's most adorable pirate. In the ring though, she's a lot more aggressive than usual and she puts Arie Alexander away with a chokehold with her legs.
Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo w/ Nick Comoroto via Pinfall (5:00)
Dante has a big task ahead of him as he effectively comes out with a disadvantage because of big Nick Comoroto on the outside. Because of his interference, Dante and Aaron Solo end up having a pretty even match until Dante takes out Nick and then follows that with the Nosedive on Solo to get the win.
The Ass Boys are introduced by The Acclaimed in their rap before the match and Danhausen needs to get that leg healed pronto! This match is a fun little 8-man tag with everyone getting their shit in. Moriarty ends up isolated for a while but he manages to get the tag out in the end. We end the match with the typical method of everyone hitting their big move until Colten uses the boombox behind the ref's back to hit Lee Johnson and the Austin pins him whilst he holds the tights.
Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) w/ Kris Statlander defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (6:42)
Main event time and we get The Best Friends back together to take on Chaos Project. Luther & Serpentico are great value for a comedy tag team but realistically, Chuck & Trent are always in control of this one as Best Friends finish the match off with the Double Team Crunchie to get the win!
And that was Dark Elevation! Join me back here tomorrow for Dark, Wednesday for Dynamite & Friday for Rampage. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @Knapphausen. But most of all, have a great week. So long & goodnight.
