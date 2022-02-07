WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping (2/5/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 07, 2022
AEW held a double taping for their Dark series at Universal Studios this past Saturday.
The spoilers are as follows:
Session 1
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash * QT Marshall def. Pat Brink * Tony Nese def. Carlie Bravo * Emi Sakura def. Angelica Risk * 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) def. The Metro Brothers * Michael Nakazawa def. Joey Sweets * Frankie Kazarian def. Luke Sampson * Jora Johl def. Axel Rico * Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 def. Chaos Project * Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) def. Fuego del Sol * Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather * Powerhouse Hobbs def. Gus De La Vega. Hobbs called out Dante Martin after, which led to a brawl. * Gunn Club def. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis * Anthony Ogogo def. Tony Vincita * Mercedes Martinez def. Queen Aminata * Lee Moriarty def. Anthony Henry * Anna Jay def. Kaci Lennox * Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) def. Marcus Kross and PJ Rosas * Skye Blue def. Ruthie Lee * The Wingmen def. four enhancement talents * Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo.
Session 2 * Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) def. Cameron Stewart * Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) def. Lamar Diggs * Matt Sydal def. Serpentico (w/ Luther) * Marina Shafir def. Danielle Kamela (formerly Vanessa Borne in WWE NXT) * 10 def. Ben Bishop * Megan Bayne def. Tiffany Nieves * Fuego del Sol def. David Ali * Lee Johnson def. Darian Bengston * Sonny Kiss def. Ashton Starr * The Acclaimed def. The Don and B-Jack * Dante Martin def. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico and Jora Johl) * Abadon def. Sahara Se7en * Diamante def. Vipress * Kiera Hogan def. Kelsey Reagan * Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) def. Josh Woods * Shawn Dean def. Will Austin * Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto