Luther Reveals He Was Supposed To Wrestle Steve Wilkos

Steve Wilkos is currently the host of his own daytime talk show, but made his name early on as security for The Jerry Springer Show.

"I actually had hair then. Scary. Anyways, I’m gonna go. I just wanted to crash your party."

Luther made sure everyone knew it wouldn't be a bald guy vs. another bald guy, as well.

"Portland Wrestling is on the same channel as his show that he was on. They were supposed to set that up and something happened. I was the champion and I was supposed to wrestle him. That would have been super cool and awkward."

"You know I was supposed to wrestle (Steve Wilkos) once?"

During a Fightful interview with Joey Janela, Luther interrupted for an impromptu cameo, where he revealed some very odd trivia about himself.

