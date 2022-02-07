Killer Kross Thinks He Would Fit In Well With AEW

Killer Kross was recently a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about the possibility of joining the AEW roster.

“I feel like the fit, for me, would be just as identically good before I signed with WWE as it would be now, because I am always looking to integrate and to create things that are not presently within the programming. And I don’t say that in a derogatory way. I just mean, typically how I approach those things is I look at what’s on the show, I look at how everyone is introducing ideas and concepts in the program and I go ‘what’s something that I can do that that no one else is doing?’ And I think that’s the best way to improve a show. Every single person that’s a part of a show should be attempting to contribute something from their individual standpoint to, you know, improve the entire show.”

“So there are things that have not been done yet or haven’t been done at all or I don’t think will be done that I could do. So, on that front, it looks very good to me as opposed to everyone else. I don’t really know if I feel confident or it’s my place to comment on the opportunities of others that are currently there or could potentially be there. Just because it doesn’t seem fair. But I think if everyone approaches professional wrestling from that state of mind and that philosophy to exercise ‘what can I do that other people cannot do’ I think everyone’s gonna be okay.”