Kurt Angle Reveals He Showed Up To 2022 Royal Rumble To Begin A Brief Stint, But It Was Cancelled
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 07, 2022
During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE's cancelled plans for a return.
“I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling at the last second… But I want to make it clear, I’m not signed with the WWE. They weren’t going to sign me anyway. It was gonna be a three-week program. It got canceled, but you know my obligation is to the show, the Kurt Angle show, and that’s it.”
