“I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling at the last second… But I want to make it clear, I’m not signed with the WWE. They weren’t going to sign me anyway. It was gonna be a three-week program. It got canceled, but you know my obligation is to the show, the Kurt Angle show, and that’s it.”

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE's cancelled plans for a return.

Killer Kross Thinks He Would Fit In Well With AEW

Killer Kross was recently a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about the possibility of joining the AEW roster. “I feel like the fit, fo[...] Feb 07 - Killer Kross was recently a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about the possibility of joining the AEW roster. “I feel like the fit, fo[...]

Bobby Home (Mo From Men On A Mission) Thanks Fans For Their Support During His Health Crisis

Earlier this week, we reported a health update on Mo from Men on a Mission, where it was stated that he was doing much better following some medical c[...] Feb 07 - Earlier this week, we reported a health update on Mo from Men on a Mission, where it was stated that he was doing much better following some medical c[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals He Showed Up To 2022 Royal Rumble To Begin A Brief Stint, But It Was Cancelled

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE's cancelled plans for a return. “I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE [...] Feb 07 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE's cancelled plans for a return. “I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE [...]

Sami Zayn Explains His Side Of The Story On What Went Down At Jackass Forever Premiere

Sami Zayn has taken to Twitter to post a long thread about the incident where he showed up at the Jackass Forever movie premiere to confront Johnny Kn[...] Feb 07 - Sami Zayn has taken to Twitter to post a long thread about the incident where he showed up at the Jackass Forever movie premiere to confront Johnny Kn[...]

Brock Lesnar Hasn't Had A Singles Match Go Over 20 Minutes Since 2014

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in WWE and delivered some of the most memorable matches and moments, but you might be surprised to learn that[...] Feb 06 - Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in WWE and delivered some of the most memorable matches and moments, but you might be surprised to learn that[...]

Mark Henry Says WWE Is Insulting His Intelligence

Ronda Rousey made a triumphant return to the WWE after defeating fellow champ Charlotte Flair in the ring and becoming this year's Women's 2022 Royal [...] Feb 06 - Ronda Rousey made a triumphant return to the WWE after defeating fellow champ Charlotte Flair in the ring and becoming this year's Women's 2022 Royal [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Signs Big Mexican Wrestler

IMPACT Wrestling has reportedly signed Mexican star Laredo Kid. The news is being reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter who noted the wrestler re[...] Feb 06 - IMPACT Wrestling has reportedly signed Mexican star Laredo Kid. The news is being reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter who noted the wrestler re[...]

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Wasn't Happy With Shane McMahon's Behavior At Royal Rumble

Fightful Select is reporting a story that Brock Lesnar was unhappy with Shane McMahon's booking of the Royal Rumble, with many in the company feeling [...] Feb 06 - Fightful Select is reporting a story that Brock Lesnar was unhappy with Shane McMahon's booking of the Royal Rumble, with many in the company feeling [...]

WWE Live Event Results (2/6/2022) - Salt Lake City, Utah

WWE held a live event yesterday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The results are as follows: Kevin Owens def. The Miz Riddle def. Chad Gable Omos def. M[...] Feb 06 - WWE held a live event yesterday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The results are as follows: Kevin Owens def. The Miz Riddle def. Chad Gable Omos def. M[...]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Now Denounces Support of Joe Rogan

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has withdrawn his support for Spotify's controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who the Hollywood star had previously called 'per[...] Feb 06 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has withdrawn his support for Spotify's controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who the Hollywood star had previously called 'per[...]

Many People Upset In WWE With "Rug Being Pulled" From Big E

During a fatal five-way match on January 1, 2022 at the WWE Day 1 premium live event, Big E lost his title when he was cleanly pinned by Lesnar[...] Feb 06 - During a fatal five-way match on January 1, 2022 at the WWE Day 1 premium live event, Big E lost his title when he was cleanly pinned by Lesnar[...]

Highlights From Jade Cargill's Appearance On 'Talk is Jericho'

TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast, she discussed a number of topics, with highlights below, cou[...] Feb 06 - TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast, she discussed a number of topics, with highlights below, cou[...]

📸 PHOTO: Paige Reveals A New Look

Paige has revealed her new hair color on her social media. WWE Superstar Paige made history as the first NXT Women's Champion and the youngest-e[...] Feb 06 - Paige has revealed her new hair color on her social media. WWE Superstar Paige made history as the first NXT Women's Champion and the youngest-e[...]

AEW Dark Spoilers - Former WWE NXT Star Debuts

AEW taped a new set of Dark episodes on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of JJ Williams of F4Wonlin[...] Feb 06 - AEW taped a new set of Dark episodes on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of JJ Williams of F4Wonlin[...]

Velveteen Dream On Accusations Made Against Him, Says WWE Wouldn't Let Him Acknowledge It On TV

Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about accusations made against him during his time in WWE. &[...] Feb 06 - Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about accusations made against him during his time in WWE. &[...]

NJPW Announces Changes To New Years Golden Series Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling put out an announcement about the upcoming New Years Golden Series events, which you can read below. As a result of high te[...] Feb 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling put out an announcement about the upcoming New Years Golden Series events, which you can read below. As a result of high te[...]

Dante Caballero Confirmed For TERMINUS 2

Dante Caballero is set to return to TERMINUS. The upstart promotion announced that he will return following his tag-team match on the first TERMINUS [...] Feb 06 - Dante Caballero is set to return to TERMINUS. The upstart promotion announced that he will return following his tag-team match on the first TERMINUS [...]

Killer Kross Returns To FSW, Wins Grand Championship, Cuts Promo Thanking Fans

Killer Kross made his long-awaited return to FSW in Las Vegas, Nevada and defeated Jacob Fatu for the vacant FSW Grand Championship. After the match,[...] Feb 06 - Killer Kross made his long-awaited return to FSW in Las Vegas, Nevada and defeated Jacob Fatu for the vacant FSW Grand Championship. After the match,[...]

Nia Jax Reveals Backstage Details Of Scrapped Feud With Dean Ambrose

Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions, where she spoke about her scrapped feud with Dean Ambrose, now once again known as Jon Moxley. "He ha[...] Feb 06 - Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions, where she spoke about her scrapped feud with Dean Ambrose, now once again known as Jon Moxley. "He ha[...]

NJPW Announces Details For Lone Star Shootout at WrestleCon 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out the following press release about their upcoming event NJPW STRONG: Lone Star Shootout, which will be part of Wres[...] Feb 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out the following press release about their upcoming event NJPW STRONG: Lone Star Shootout, which will be part of Wres[...]

John Cena Lost 20 Pounds For A Movie With Jackie Chan, Says It Caused Him To Fall Into A "Weird Depression"

During an interview with GQ, John Cena spoke about having lost 20 pounds for a movie called Snafu. "I say yoga because that’s the closest, bu[...] Feb 06 - During an interview with GQ, John Cena spoke about having lost 20 pounds for a movie called Snafu. "I say yoga because that’s the closest, bu[...]

NJPW STRONG (2/5/2022) Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling brought another episode of NJPW STRONG last night. The results are as follows. Brody King def. Yuya Uemura Lio Rush &[...] Feb 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling brought another episode of NJPW STRONG last night. The results are as follows. Brody King def. Yuya Uemura Lio Rush &[...]

Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Superstar He Would Like To Wrestle

WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin answered fan questions on the WWE TikTok today, including which wrestler he would like to face if he ever came out of r[...] Feb 05 - WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin answered fan questions on the WWE TikTok today, including which wrestler he would like to face if he ever came out of r[...]

Keith Lee and Mia Yim Just Got Married

Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim married after a year of engagement today. Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) posted a photo of the couple all dresse[...] Feb 05 - Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim married after a year of engagement today. Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) posted a photo of the couple all dresse[...]