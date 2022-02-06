Brock Lesnar Hasn't Had A Singles Match Go Over 20 Minutes Since 2014

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in WWE and delivered some of the most memorable matches and moments, but you might be surprised to learn that Lesnar has not been in a match that has lasted over 20 minutes since 2014, as pointed out by Reddit used CloudyRailroad.

At WrestleMania XXX in 2014, The Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar, thus ending The Streak, this was the last match over 20 minutes for Lesnar.

His next match was against Cena which came in at 16 minutes at SummerSlam 2014. Since then up to now his longest match was with Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series delivering an 18:43 performance in a steel cage, his longest since WrestleMania 30.

CloudyRailroad notes that Prior to that, and counting only his second WWE run starting in 2012, Brock has had several matches go over 20 minutes, including the above streak-ending match with the Undertaker, a memorable match with CM Punk, and two matches in his trilogy with Triple H (who is notable for having long matches).

If we count his first WWE run, Brock has had even more long matches, most notable perhaps is his 1 hour Ironman match with Kurt Angle on Smackdown.

