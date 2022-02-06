Mark Henry Says WWE Is Insulting His Intelligence
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2022
Ronda Rousey made a triumphant return to the WWE after defeating fellow champ Charlotte Flair in the ring and becoming this year's Women's 2022 Royal Rumble winner.
On a recent
Busted Open Radio episode, Mark Henry criticized WWE for Rousey’s booking as he thinks the company ignored the brand split entirely.
"You know, I know the answer to this but I thought there was a legitimate brand split. I thought that people on Monday do Monday things, and people on Friday do Friday things. I can honestly say that I am genuinely tired of it. Listen, if y’all going to mash ’em, just mash ’em. Make one set of titles for the company. If one brand does not have the title on it, have the #1 contender on the other brand. The pay-per-views can be challenges. It’s ridiculous, man. If you’re going to do it, do it… or don’t. I was in defense of it all these years but I can’t do that anymore. I feel like my intelligence is being insulted. Keep people where they belong."
Rousey is set to face Flair yet again at WrestleMania 38 which is scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas from April 3-4.
