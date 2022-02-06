WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Signs Big Mexican Wrestler

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 06, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has reportedly signed Mexican star Laredo Kid.

The news is being reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter who noted the wrestler revealed his signing with IMPACT in two recent interviews. The length of his contract has not been disclosed but he will likely be allowed to work for other promotions like many of those on the IMPACT roster.

On the March 30, 2017 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Laredo Kid made his debut. He teamed up with Garza Jr. in a tag team tournament for the IMPACT Wrestling world tag team championships. He also works Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide where he is the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. Vs. Eli Drake & Tyrus | IMPACT March 16th, 2017

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
