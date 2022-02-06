IMPACT Wrestling Signs Big Mexican Wrestler

On the March 30, 2017 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Laredo Kid made his debut. He teamed up with Garza Jr. in a tag team tournament for the IMPACT Wrestling world tag team championships. He also works Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide where he is the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

The news is being reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter who noted the wrestler revealed his signing with IMPACT in two recent interviews. The length of his contract has not been disclosed but he will likely be allowed to work for other promotions like many of those on the IMPACT roster.

