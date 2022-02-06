Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Now Denounces Support of Joe Rogan

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has withdrawn his support for Spotify's controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who the Hollywood star had previously called 'perfectly articulated,' after becoming aware of his use of the N-word.

'I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me,' The Rock tweeted.

Rogan has been under immense scrutiny with many calling for the cancellation of the Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify which is worth $100 million for what's been called misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson had supported Rogan after the podcaster took to social media to speak out against allegations of 'spreading COVID misinformation' on his Spotify show.