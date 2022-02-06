Many People Upset In WWE With "Rug Being Pulled" From Big E

During a fatal five-way match on January 1, 2022 at the WWE Day 1 premium live event, Big E lost his title when he was cleanly pinned by Lesnar, ending Big E's reign at 110 days.

On the January 3 Raw, Big E wrestled Lashley, Owens and Rollins for a WWE Championship shot against Lesnar, but Lashley won.

There are now reports Big E's singles run at the top is now over and he will be returning to tag action, which has reportedly upset many.

Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting , "I’ve asked around, and all I’ve gotten is people who are really upset, you know, with the rug being pulled out from under him...one person just described him as a magnificent human being who doesn’t deserve this treatment"