📸 PHOTO: Paige Reveals A New Look

Paige has revealed her new hair color on her social media.

WWE Superstar Paige made history as the first NXT Women's Champion and the youngest-ever Diva's Champion before she had to retire from in-ring competition in January 2018.

After suffering a neck injury in late 2017, Paige was told she would never wrestle again, meaning her career was over at the young age of 25.

Paige has been hinting at getting back in the ring, but it remains unclear if that will ever happen.

There is however hope given Bryan Danielson and Edge have both returned to the ring following neck issues at an older age.