Velveteen Dream On Accusations Made Against Him, Says WWE Wouldn't Let Him Acknowledge It On TV

Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about accusations made against him during his time in WWE.

“Well, first of all, I think they got my nude, my personal private picture. I think they got it from someone off the internet. I am trying to get laid like everybody else. I am not going to sit here, I try to represent myself well. Essentially, I sent a d**k pick over Tinder.” “Not just Tinder, but there are plenty of dating apps out there. And again, I am trying to get laid like anybody else.”

“I’ve been with WWE since I was 18, and again, if you know me, I take my job very seriously. There have been plenty of times where I have given up the opportunity to go and hang with friends in nice cities just because I am exhausted. Not just from all the thought that I would put in, but the physical wear and tear. At the end of the day, I want somebody to keep me warm too. I’d like to invite someone to my bed. And if I’ve got to send a picture to do that, that’s what I am doing.”

“But it’s important to understand that I am not sending this to anyone on Reddit. I am not sending this to anyone underage. And I am most certainly not using my verified social media, that is only to represent my WWE character to solicit anything from anyone. Whether it be sex, money, it doesn’t matter.”