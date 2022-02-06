WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Velveteen Dream On Accusations Made Against Him, Says WWE Wouldn't Let Him Acknowledge It On TV
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 06, 2022
Velveteen Dream was recently a guest on Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, where he spoke about accusations made against him during his time in WWE.
“Well, first of all, I think they got my nude, my personal private picture. I think they got it from someone off the internet. I am trying to get laid like everybody else. I am not going to sit here, I try to represent myself well. Essentially, I sent a d**k pick over Tinder.” “Not just Tinder, but there are plenty of dating apps out there. And again, I am trying to get laid like anybody else.”
“I’ve been with WWE since I was 18, and again, if you know me, I take my job very seriously. There have been plenty of times where I have given up the opportunity to go and hang with friends in nice cities just because I am exhausted. Not just from all the thought that I would put in, but the physical wear and tear. At the end of the day, I want somebody to keep me warm too. I’d like to invite someone to my bed. And if I’ve got to send a picture to do that, that’s what I am doing.”
“But it’s important to understand that I am not sending this to anyone on Reddit. I am not sending this to anyone underage. And I am most certainly not using my verified social media, that is only to represent my WWE character to solicit anything from anyone. Whether it be sex, money, it doesn’t matter.”
Velveteen continued.
“Just so you know, WWE definitely considered bringing me in with a mask and having me not speak.” “So I have definitely had some ideas in the back pocket for something like that.”
Dream said he wanted to address the accusations.
“I wanted to address it.” “WWE didn’t even want to touch it. But I felt like if you’re going to be on TV, in this day and age, you have to at least shed some type of light on it. You don’t have to go into detail, but you should definitely address it. Because you do have that audience that is going to always want an answer.”