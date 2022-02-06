NJPW Announces Changes To New Years Golden Series Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling put out an announcement about the upcoming New Years Golden Series events, which you can read below.

As a result of high temperatures and close contacts, and in accordance with COVID protocols, some wrestlers will be absent from cards on February 6 and 7 in Chiba and Korakuen Hall respectively.

We apologize to fans for any concern and inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding.

Cards have been changed accordingly:

February 6, Chiba:

3rd Match

Tiger Mask and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jado and Taiji Ishimori CHANGED TO Tiger Mask and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yujiro Takahashi and SHO

5th Match

Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo CHANGED TO Tomohiro Ishii and YOH vs. EVIL and Dick Togo

February 7, Korakuen Hall:

3rd Match

Tiger Mask and Tomoaki Honma vs. Gedo and Taiji Ishimori CHANGED TO Tiger Mask and Tomoaki Honma vs. Gedo and Yujiro Takahashi

5th Match

Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo CHANGED TO Tomohiro Ishii and YOH vs. EVIL and SHO