NJPW Announces Changes To New Years Golden Series Events

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 06, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling put out an announcement about the upcoming New Years Golden Series events, which you can read below.

As a result of high temperatures and close contacts, and in accordance with COVID protocols, some wrestlers will be absent from cards on February 6 and 7 in Chiba and Korakuen Hall respectively.

We apologize to fans for any concern and inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding.

Cards have been changed accordingly:

February 6, Chiba:

3rd Match
Tiger Mask and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jado and Taiji Ishimori CHANGED TO Tiger Mask and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yujiro Takahashi and SHO

5th Match
Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo CHANGED TO Tomohiro Ishii and YOH vs. EVIL and Dick Togo

February 7, Korakuen Hall:

3rd Match
Tiger Mask and Tomoaki Honma vs. Gedo and Taiji Ishimori CHANGED TO Tiger Mask and Tomoaki Honma vs. Gedo and Yujiro Takahashi

5th Match
Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo CHANGED TO Tomohiro Ishii and YOH vs. EVIL and SHO

Source: njpw1972.com
Tags: #njpw
https://wrestlr.me/73995/  

