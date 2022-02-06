Nia Jax Reveals Backstage Details Of Scrapped Feud With Dean Ambrose

Nia Jax was recently a guest on The Sessions, where she spoke about her scrapped feud with Dean Ambrose, now once again known as Jon Moxley.

"He had already — I think he said he wasn't going to re-sign. I remember getting the script and was like, 'Am I going to start wrestling the guys?' 'Yeah, we think this is kind of cool.' 'Hmm, I don't know.' I go to Dean [Moxley] and was like, 'I don't feel comfortable with this. How are you?' He's like, 'Whatever, they're just trying to fucking get me.' 'I don't want to hit you.' I just thought that I shouldn't be able to hit someone and they don't get to hit me back. I thought it was so weird. I know Jon didn't feel comfortable. 'I don't want to hit you.' They had advertised us on a live event having a match and I was like, 'what the heck is going on here? Are we doing this?' At first, I thought it was cool to do intergender matches, and would be super cool if we could go that route. If anybody who is amazing and has an incredible resume, it's Jon, but I was like, 'Does he want to do this?' I don't know what happened. Somebody said the state we were supposed to be working in didn't allow intergender matches or some crap. Then, it just went away."