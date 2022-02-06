NJPW Announces Details For Lone Star Shootout at WrestleCon 2022

Stay tuned for more information as NJPW returns to the Lone Star State this April!

For the first time, fans will also be able to watch STRONG matches live on FITE, as Lone Star Showdown will be available as part of FITE’s WrestleCon bundle, as well as separately.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY at Noon Eastern for WrestleCon Superfans, and general sale will be SATURDAY at noon Eastern.

Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Fred Rosser, Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Gabriel Kidd, Chris Bey, JR Kratos, FinJuice and more are set to be in action in Dallas’ Fairmont Hotel.

