Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Superstar He Would Like To Wrestle

WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin answered fan questions on the WWE TikTok today, including which wrestler he would like to face if he ever came out of retirement.

Steve revealed he would have liked to face Brock Lesnar.

On June 10th, 2002 Stone Cold Steve Austin walked out on the WWE after learning that he would be losing to Brock Lesnar on that week's WWE RAW in an unadvertised match.

Here are some more quick-fire questions Austin responded to:

Classic Superstar he wishes he fought: ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham

Favorite WWE entrance theme of all time: “So many good ones, I’m gonna go with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.”

Funniest superstar: Mick Foley

Favorite non-wrestling moment of his career: Driving a zamboni.

Hardest he’s ever been hit in the ring: “That’s easy. Booker T.”

Favorite travel partner: “Because he’s always in such a bad mood, Billy Gunn.”

Strangest place he ever drank a beer: “I drank so many beers in so many strange places, none of ’em are strange.”