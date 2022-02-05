WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Keith Lee and Mia Yim Just Got Married
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 05, 2022
Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim married after a year of engagement today. Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) posted a photo of the couple all dressed up today on her Instagram story.
Lee and Yim were released by WWE at the end of 2021.
Congratulations to Keith Lee and Mia Yim!
