Randy Orton Told Shane McMahon To Get Out To The Ring Following Royal Rumble Match Confusion

Further details regarding Shane McMahon's backstage incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble event are emerging, and new details reveal something took place between Shane and Randy Orton.

A report from Fightful Select reveals Shane was supposed to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match at 29, and Orton was supposed to be number 28. However, their numbers got reversed, which led to some frustration.

"Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we’re told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he’d be making changes to the match and wouldn’t be doing much of what Shane laid out."

Randy Orton reportedly told Shane that he wasn’t going out to “here comes the money” so Shane better get out to the ring.