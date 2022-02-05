CM Punk Comments On How To Deal With Internet Trolls

If you use the internet regularly it is likely you've come across an internet troll or two. Many of us turn to the block button to rid of those who attempt to cause us upset, but what do you do when you're a celebrity or pro wrestler in the spotlight?

AEW star CM Punk has commented on the matter, suggesting you can't beat trolls and you have to find peace with yourself and work to avoid them becoming an issue.

In an interview with Abe Kanan of Rock 95.5 in Chicago he had the following to say:

"I implore all humans to understand that you cannot win [from internet trolls]. You cannot be beholding to what nameless, faceless people on the internet say about you. It doesn’t matter. You have to find inner peace and be happy with what you’re doing. I 100% am that guy"

How do you deal with internet trolls?