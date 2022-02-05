📸 PHOTO: Taz With Baby HOOK

On the December 16, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, Hook (Taz's real-life son Tyler Senerchia) was introduced as the newest member of Team Taz after it had been revealed Hook had been training to be a wrestler.

AEW announcer and manager Taz has admitted that he would have preferred to have watched Hook’s debut from ringside rather than having to call the action when HOOK made light work of Fuego Del Sol.

Check out a recently discovered photo from some video footage of a young Taz and his son.