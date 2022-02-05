TBS Is Hyping An AEW Dynamite Show 'That Could Change Everything' Next Week

TBS is currently airing an AEW Dynamite commercial hyping the episode as one that could "change everything".

The commercial features former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson ending with a voice saying, "Don’t miss the Dynamite that could change everything."

This of course will naturally spark speculation given that AEW President Tony Kahn has been promising a huge announcement regarding a free agent signing with the company.

The card for the show is as follows:

- AEW World Championship Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Adam Page and Lance Archer

- Tony Khan's big announcement

- MJF speaks

- Inner Circle Team Meeting

- Face The Revolution Qualifying match - Isiah Kassidy vs. the free agent signing