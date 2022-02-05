Matt Hardy Confirms WWE Tried To Contact Jeff Hardy For WWE Hall of Fame

During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about the comparisons of Darby Allin and his brother and tag-team partner Jeff Hardy.

“I very much do, because when it comes to Darby Allin, he doesn’t just remind me of Jeff in the ring as far as being fearless and also a guy that just takes all these insane bumps. He seems to continue to get up and keep going. He’s almost Teflon.” “You just can’t break this guy. You can’t put it into this guy. He doesn’t get hurt.” “But on top of that factor with Darby Allin, he also reminds me of Jeff outside the ring, because he just really marches to the beat of his own drum. I think if you like Darby, he’s cool with that. If you don’t like Darby, he’s cool with that. He really just doesn’t give a sh*t. He’s a very carefree guy, and he very much lives in his own world. He’s not bothered by outside influences, and that reminds me so much of my brother.”

Matt spoke about the stories that WWE tried to contact Jeff.