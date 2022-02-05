Lance Storm Confirms Status As An Agent In IMPACT Wrestling

"This is a chance to make the decision I made two years ago. I had done a couple of tapings with IMPACT as a producer, back when I still had my school, and when I decided to close my school and was looking at options, I talked with IMPACT and I talked with WWE. WWE made a very eager, good offer. I really liked it in IMPACT, but both my wife and me liked the idea of the security in WWE, which is ironic considering it ended up being a six-month gig. Maybe that's karma or destiny telling me I should have made the other decision in the first place. I enjoyed the two tapings that I did. I liked the atmosphere and people and I've always gotten along with Scott (D'Amore). I'm looking forward to it, it won't be too long. I will be going to the New Orleans tapings and I will be overseeing Gut Check," he said.

"I'm quite sure Scott is willing to hear an idea or two if I happen to suggest one, but that is not part of my current job description."

Storm was asked if he's involved in IMPACT's booking at all.

"Producer, coach, whatever you want to call it."

We previously reported a story about Lance Storm getting hired to coach IMPACT's Gut Check, which will take place at the Arnold Classic on March 6th later this year.

