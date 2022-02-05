WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nia Jax Reveals She Knows Of Several Athletes Who Faked Getting COVID-19 Vaccine To Keep Their Jobs
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 05, 2022
Twitter users have been in a war of words with Nia Jax, stating that she is responsible for injuring people and stuff like that.
Amidst that, one user posted a screenshot from Jax stating that she trusts her immune system more than a vaccine.
Following this, Jax responded with the following:
"Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo"
It's unknown which athletes Jax is talking about, or if they're even members of the WWE roster. But the latter could be an issue due to wrestlers with autoimmune issues such as Roman Reigns, who has had his share of battles with leukemia.
The tweet is below.
Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo https://t.co/CG8PC7cQHJ
