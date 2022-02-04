AEW Rampage Results (February 4 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have another episode of AEW Rampage! We have several matches to look forward to including two title matches so let's not waste any time! With Excalibur, Taz & Chris Jericho on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno via Pinfall (2:30)

We're starting off with a boom as Adam Cole opens up the show, facing off against Evil Uno of the Dark Order. Uno doesn't get an entrance an eats a boot as soon as the bell rings before Adam Cole reigns down blows on his masked opponent in the corner. Uno ends up landing a Hanging Neckbreaker to get back in to the match and follows it with a Clothesline and a chop before he gets to lay in some offence. Next up comes a big boot from Uno and he follows that with a Senton but Cole gets the knees up and then Uno has to eat kick after kick from Adam Cole before he lowers the Boom and pins his opponent quickly. No time to waste for Budge.

He grabs a mic after the match and lists the opponents he's beaten before he reaffirms that he doesn't think last week counts but it means we're getting a ruthless Adam Cole who wants respect. He says he's one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet and has been for years and at the end of the day, he always ends up on top. He then says that he's going for that AEW World Championship and leaves the ring.

Jade Cargill Promo

Mark Sterling says we will soon see Jade Cargill become 27-0. Jade then tells us she's green...like money. Love her confidence. That Bitch Show indeed.

Sammy Guevara defeated Isiah Kassidy w/ Matt Hardy & Marq Quen via (9:17) to retain the TNT Championship

Sammy comes out and Jericho lauds him on commentary and Isiah is already in the ring with the AHFO in his corner. Sammy comes out with some taped ribs from his battle with Cody last week and he starts of slow against Kassidy and gets grounded a few times from Zayy's quick offence. Sammy tries to fight back but Isiah goes for the ribs only for Sammy to come back with his Corkscrew Dropkick which sends Kassidy outside. Sammy follows him with a Tope Con Hilo and then takes his time with some chops in the corner. Sammy ends up on the apron fighting off the AHFO whilst Kassidy distracts the ref and Matt Hardy hits a Side Effect on the apron as we go to break.

Kassidy tosses Sammy into the barricades outside only for Sammy to reverse the third attempt and make it into the ring first. Zayy follows him in with a Senton and gets a two count and we return to the action with Kassidy still in control. Sammy comes back with some big clotheslines and then a big knee strike before elevating Isiah for the GTH but he can't get him up so Isiah fights back and Sammy kicks him in the face to stop him. Andrade El Idolo's music hits and he walks to the ramp, distracting Sammy which means he misses the move off the top rope and Kassidy gets a two from a Backstabber. Guevara ends up getting caught with a cutter on the top rope from Zayy who then hits a Tope Suicida and a Senton to Sammy's back for a close two count. Isiah goes for the Side Effect and Sammy rolls him up for two instead then both men hit head kicks for a double down. Sammy reacts first and attacks Kassidy before hitting a Moonsault on Quen and then hits a Springboard Cutter on Kassidy back in the ring for two before he hits the GTH and ends it! Great match!

After the match, the AHFO surround Sammy but before they can do anything, Darby's music hits and he stands with Sammy to see them off before staring at the TNT title and I would LOVE another Sammy vs Darby match.

The Factory Promo

QT Marshall whines about Hook and apparently, he's sending one of his prize students that we've never seen before to end Hook. I bet it's Shane McMahon.

Kris Statlander Interview

Kris is telling Tony Schiavone that Layla Hirsch needs to be more professional before Layla lays Kris out with a Steel Chair and then a knee strike.

Thunder Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez via Disqualification (6:55)

This one has been heating up a few weeks and it boils over as soon as the bell rings as Rosa hits a Shotgun Dropkick and then follows up with strikes in the corner and then on the mat as she dominates Mercedes. She takes her to the outside and throws her into the barricade before hitting a Snap Suplex on the outside. They head back inside and Rosa continues to dominate Martinez with strikes until Mercedes comes back with a huge Spinebuster for two as we head to break. Mercedes Martinez now begins to get on top as she locks on a Dragon Suplex after peppering Thunder Rosa with strikes. Rosa comes back and gets a two from a Suplex but Martinez immediately hits a Delayed Vertical Suplex and then a Draping Swinging Neckbreaker for two. Rosa comes back with a Stunner and a Running Knee Strike and then Dropkick in the corner before she gets a two from a Northern Lights Suplex.

We return to the action following our usual 30 seconds of black out in the women's matches on a taped Rampage, and now both women are on the top rope and they come down when Martinez hits the Avalanche Death Valley Driver but somehow Rosa kicks out at two! Martinez takes Rosa back up before hoisting her up only for Rosa to fight out and then hit an Emerald Flosion. Rosa takes the match outside and throws Martinez into the ring steps and then Martinez grabs a Steel Pipe and knocks Rosa out clean with it to cause the DQ. Wow. Rosa gets the win but Martinez leaves looking like a badass.

Serena Deeb Video Package

This is a great video package and Deeb is still gunning for Shida.

Mercedes Martinez Interview

Tony Schiavone asks Martinez about the pipe and Martinez says that she said she was here to take out Thunder Rosa by any means necessary. Britt appears with Rebel and Jamie and she tells Mercedes that this wasn't their agreement and a confused Jamie asks what she means. Britt reveals she's brought in Mercedes to deal with Thunder Rosa because Jamie couldn't get the job done and tells Mercedes if Rosa beats her again, her time in AEW will be shorter than her last job. This was a really nice story beat.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Jay if he's worried about Will Hobbs, Jay says he is but he can't wait to knock down Ricky's ego. Ricky says that Jay needs to acknowledge that he's never been in the ring with anyone like him before. Jays says he wonders what will happen to Taz's opinion of him if he leaves without the belt tonight. Looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event!

Ricky Starks w/ Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jay Lethal via Pinfall (12:52) to retain the FTW Championship

The bell rings and the crowd show us they're evenly split before we start off with Jay Lethal getting the early advantage with a shoulder tackle. Jay manages to keep outwrestling Starks with some great reversals and technical wrestling so Starks throws a cheap shot. Lethal loses his cool and takes Starks down and uses Ground and Pound and Starks fires back before both men exchange chops all over the ring. Lethal thinks he's on top but Ricky counters his Suplex and then Ricky is tripped out of the Ring and Lethal hits a Tope Suicida twice to drive Starks into the Barricade but Hobbs stops him following it up and then Ricky Starks hits a beautiful reversal to avoid getting posted and hits a Clothesline as we head to break. Both men fight outside the ring and exchange strikes but back in the ring, Starks is back in charge when he ducks a Lethal Crossbody. He stomps him down in the corner and then chokes him in the ropes in front of Hobbs.

Both men exchange forearms before Starks gets a two from a Belly-to-Belly Suplex and then locks on a Front Chancery and keeps Lethal down on the mat. We return to the action as Lethal tries to battle out and makes it to his feet before fighting out with Body shots and then Jay hits a Clothesline to cause a double down. Lethal catches his breath and then tries to roll up Ricky but he won't stay down longer than a two on any of his attempts. Lethal fires up and throws Starks into the corner but Ricky tries to fight back and then Starks ends up getting a two from a beautiful Liger Bomb. The two men exchange strikes on their knees before doing the same on their feet and this turns into a fight until Lethal hits a Corkscrew Enzuigiri. Hobbs hits the apron so Lethal takes him off it with a dropkick and tries to take him out with a Tope Suicida but Hobbs just sidesteps him and then Dante Martin appears from nowhere to take out Hobbs with a huge Springboard dive. Dante encourages Lethal back into the ring and Jay does so and then hits a Cutter before setting up for the Lethal Injection. Starks sees it coming and tries to misdirect Lethal and then hit a Spear but he misses and then Ricky catches a kick before trying for a Pedigree maybe? Either way, Lethal sweeps his legs and gets a 2.999999 from a Jack-knife Cover but then he goes for the Lethal Injection and Ricky Starks hits the most beautiful counter into the Roshambo to get the win. Another excellent match to close the show.

And that was Rampage. Hope you enjoyed the show, join me back here next week for more AEW coverage