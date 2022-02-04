WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Cardona To Challenge For NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2022
Matt Cardona will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip.
Cardona has been feuding with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for several weeks, since his debut at NWA Hard Times 2 where he attacked Murdoch and posed with the title.
