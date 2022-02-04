Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals MSK or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers or The Grizzled Young Veterans Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

After weeks of feuding, this week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Pete Dunne challenge Tony D’Angelo to a Steel Cage match. WWE has since confirmed it.

WWE has added a Steel Cage match to the card for the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day event which will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Matt Cardona To Challenge For NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Matt Cardona will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip. Cardona has been feuding with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Cham[...] Feb 04 - Matt Cardona will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip. Cardona has been feuding with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Cham[...]

Steel Cage Match Announced For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022

WWE has added a Steel Cage match to the card for the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day event which will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE P[...] Feb 04 - WWE has added a Steel Cage match to the card for the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day event which will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE P[...]

WWE Attitude Era Legend Gets Married

WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel got married earlier this week. Sinn Bhodi, Kizarny of WWE revealed on Twitter that Gangrel (David Heath) got married [...] Feb 04 - WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel got married earlier this week. Sinn Bhodi, Kizarny of WWE revealed on Twitter that Gangrel (David Heath) got married [...]

Big SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Oklahoma City

A possible spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. We recently reported Goldberg is due to return to WWE television soon to be a[...] Feb 04 - A possible spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. We recently reported Goldberg is due to return to WWE television soon to be a[...]

Tony Khan To Make Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tony Khan will be making an announcement on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan tweeted today: “In addition to a guarantee t[...] Feb 04 - Tony Khan will be making an announcement on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan tweeted today: “In addition to a guarantee t[...]

GCW Announces ROH Championship Match & Matt Cardona For GCW Astronaut

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be at GCW Astronaut at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th. The company also announced t[...] Feb 04 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be at GCW Astronaut at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th. The company also announced t[...]

Peter Avalon Is Still With AEW, Talks Librarian Gimmick

Peter Avalon was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about his current contract status with AEW. “AEW original Pretty Pete[...] Feb 04 - Peter Avalon was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about his current contract status with AEW. “AEW original Pretty Pete[...]

Virtual Basement's The Wrestling Code Video Game Roster Revealed

Virtual Basement is currently developing a wrestling game called The Wrestling Code, and the updated roster has been announced. Men's Roster [...] Feb 04 - Virtual Basement is currently developing a wrestling game called The Wrestling Code, and the updated roster has been announced. Men's Roster [...]

Tony Khan: "I plan to make some more big signings."

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his plans on bringing more wrestlers to AEW and signing them to contracts. [...] Feb 04 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his plans on bringing more wrestlers to AEW and signing them to contracts. [...]

Montez Ford Is Focused On WWE's Tag Division, But Still Dreams Of Being WWE Champion

Montez Ford was recently a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about the potential of having a singles run in WWE. "I hear cer[...] Feb 04 - Montez Ford was recently a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about the potential of having a singles run in WWE. "I hear cer[...]

National Openweight Title Match Announced For MLW Superfight

MLW has put out the following announcement about MLW Superfight. Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankm[...] Feb 04 - MLW has put out the following announcement about MLW Superfight. Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankm[...]

Jimmy Smith Praises Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, Says Roman Is A Genius

WWE announcer Jimmy Smith was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he had high praise for Roman Reigns. “He’s a genius, I will [...] Feb 04 - WWE announcer Jimmy Smith was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he had high praise for Roman Reigns. “He’s a genius, I will [...]

Jade Cargill On WWE Tryout, Says She "Didn't Want To Be A Number"

Jade Cargill was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about WWE wanting to sign her early on. "They called me back. I'm not going t[...] Feb 04 - Jade Cargill was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about WWE wanting to sign her early on. "They called me back. I'm not going t[...]

Eddie Kingston Provides Injury Update, Talks Recovery

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where he spoke about his eye injury and recovery. "The injury is great. I'm ready to go rig[...] Feb 04 - Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where he spoke about his eye injury and recovery. "The injury is great. I'm ready to go rig[...]

Mo From Men On A Mission Hospitalized With COVID-19, But Recovering Quite Well Following Liver Transplant

Mo from Men on a Mission was recently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The WWF star had to have a liver transplant, but doctors were [...] Feb 04 - Mo from Men on a Mission was recently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The WWF star had to have a liver transplant, but doctors were [...]

Hook Reflects On AEW Debut, Didn't Know CM Punk Would Call Him Out

Hook was recently interviewed by Mashable, where he spoke about CM Punk calling him out by saying "send Hook!" in a promo against Team Taz on AEW Dyna[...] Feb 04 - Hook was recently interviewed by Mashable, where he spoke about CM Punk calling him out by saying "send Hook!" in a promo against Team Taz on AEW Dyna[...]

IMPACT Gut Check Returning w/ Lance Storm and John E. Bravo Leading

IMPACT Wrestling has put out the following announcement: The IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check tryout is coming back, with a 1-day camp at the prestigious[...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has put out the following announcement: The IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check tryout is coming back, with a 1-day camp at the prestigious[...]

Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling Channel Added To YouTube TV’s Sports Plus Package

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL & FIGHT NETWORK ARE NOW INCLUDED IN YOUTUBE TV’S SPORTS PLUS[...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL & FIGHT NETWORK ARE NOW INCLUDED IN YOUTUBE TV’S SPORTS PLUS[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Rampage - Two Title Matches Scheduled

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending[...] Feb 04 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending[...]

Current Main Event Plans For WWE WrestleMania 39 In 2023

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlema[...] Feb 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlema[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown - Ronda Rousey, Heyman To Speak and More

The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announ[...] Feb 04 - The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announ[...]

WWE Nixed Bron Breakker 2022 Royal Rumble Match Plans

WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer[...] Feb 04 - WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer[...]

Lita Scheduled To Appear on Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward[...] Feb 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans [...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans [...]