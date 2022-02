Tony Khan To Make Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Rampage

“In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I’m planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight’s #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops”

Tony Khan will be making an announcement on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Matt Cardona To Challenge For NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Matt Cardona will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip. Cardona has been feuding with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for several weeks, since his d[...] Feb 04 - Matt Cardona will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip. Cardona has been feuding with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for several weeks, since his d[...]

Steel Cage Match Announced For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022

WWE has added a Steel Cage match to the card for the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day event which will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After weeks of [...] Feb 04 - WWE has added a Steel Cage match to the card for the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day event which will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After weeks of [...]

WWE Attitude Era Legend Gets Married

WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel got married earlier this week. Sinn Bhodi, Kizarny of WWE revealed on Twitter that Gangrel (David Heath) got married to his partner Susan Nelson in Fort Lauderdale, Fl[...] Feb 04 - WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel got married earlier this week. Sinn Bhodi, Kizarny of WWE revealed on Twitter that Gangrel (David Heath) got married to his partner Susan Nelson in Fort Lauderdale, Fl[...]

Big SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Oklahoma City

A possible spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. We recently reported Goldberg is due to return to WWE television soon to be a part of the upcoming 2022 Elimination Chamber eve[...] Feb 04 - A possible spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. We recently reported Goldberg is due to return to WWE television soon to be a part of the upcoming 2022 Elimination Chamber eve[...]

GCW Announces ROH Championship Match & Matt Cardona For GCW Astronaut

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be at GCW Astronaut at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th. The company also announced that there will be an ROH World Championship match [...] Feb 04 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be at GCW Astronaut at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th. The company also announced that there will be an ROH World Championship match [...]

Peter Avalon Is Still With AEW, Talks Librarian Gimmick

Peter Avalon was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about his current contract status with AEW. “AEW original Pretty Peter Avalon is still with AEW. So that’s it. I [...] Feb 04 - Peter Avalon was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about his current contract status with AEW. “AEW original Pretty Peter Avalon is still with AEW. So that’s it. I [...]

Virtual Basement's The Wrestling Code Video Game Roster Revealed

Virtual Basement is currently developing a wrestling game called The Wrestling Code, and the updated roster has been announced. Men's Roster Alex Riley Alex Shelley "Retro AG" Anthony Gr[...] Feb 04 - Virtual Basement is currently developing a wrestling game called The Wrestling Code, and the updated roster has been announced. Men's Roster Alex Riley Alex Shelley "Retro AG" Anthony Gr[...]

Tony Khan: "I plan to make some more big signings."

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his plans on bringing more wrestlers to AEW and signing them to contracts. Khan was quoted as saying that the "Forbidden Door[...] Feb 04 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his plans on bringing more wrestlers to AEW and signing them to contracts. Khan was quoted as saying that the "Forbidden Door[...]

Montez Ford Is Focused On WWE's Tag Division, But Still Dreams Of Being WWE Champion

Montez Ford was recently a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about the potential of having a singles run in WWE. "I hear certain chatter, and I really don't really buy too mu[...] Feb 04 - Montez Ford was recently a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about the potential of having a singles run in WWE. "I hear certain chatter, and I really don't really buy too mu[...]

National Openweight Title Match Announced For MLW Superfight

MLW has put out the following announcement about MLW Superfight. Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH in a 4-way for the Natio[...] Feb 04 - MLW has put out the following announcement about MLW Superfight. Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH in a 4-way for the Natio[...]

Jimmy Smith Praises Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, Says Roman Is A Genius

WWE announcer Jimmy Smith was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he had high praise for Roman Reigns. “He’s a genius, I will say this a million times over. The heat that Roman[...] Feb 04 - WWE announcer Jimmy Smith was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he had high praise for Roman Reigns. “He’s a genius, I will say this a million times over. The heat that Roman[...]

Jade Cargill On WWE Tryout, Says She "Didn't Want To Be A Number"

Jade Cargill was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about WWE wanting to sign her early on. "They called me back. I'm not going to name the person whose hand I shook, but they wan[...] Feb 04 - Jade Cargill was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about WWE wanting to sign her early on. "They called me back. I'm not going to name the person whose hand I shook, but they wan[...]

Eddie Kingston Provides Injury Update, Talks Recovery

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where he spoke about his eye injury and recovery. "The injury is great. I'm ready to go right now. If the doctors would clear me, I would go,[...] Feb 04 - Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where he spoke about his eye injury and recovery. "The injury is great. I'm ready to go right now. If the doctors would clear me, I would go,[...]

Mo From Men On A Mission Hospitalized With COVID-19, But Recovering Quite Well Following Liver Transplant

Mo from Men on a Mission was recently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The WWF star had to have a liver transplant, but doctors were concerned about his ability to receive the liver. [...] Feb 04 - Mo from Men on a Mission was recently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The WWF star had to have a liver transplant, but doctors were concerned about his ability to receive the liver. [...]

Hook Reflects On AEW Debut, Didn't Know CM Punk Would Call Him Out

Hook was recently interviewed by Mashable, where he spoke about CM Punk calling him out by saying "send Hook!" in a promo against Team Taz on AEW Dynamite. "I didn't know that Punk was going to cal[...] Feb 04 - Hook was recently interviewed by Mashable, where he spoke about CM Punk calling him out by saying "send Hook!" in a promo against Team Taz on AEW Dynamite. "I didn't know that Punk was going to cal[...]

IMPACT Gut Check Returning w/ Lance Storm and John E. Bravo Leading

IMPACT Wrestling has put out the following announcement: The IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check tryout is coming back, with a 1-day camp at the prestigious Arnold Classic on Sunday, March 6th, in the main [...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has put out the following announcement: The IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check tryout is coming back, with a 1-day camp at the prestigious Arnold Classic on Sunday, March 6th, in the main [...]

Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling Channel Added To YouTube TV’s Sports Plus Package

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL & FIGHT NETWORK ARE NOW INCLUDED IN YOUTUBE TV’S SPORTS PLUS PACKAGE YouTube TV Viewers will Enjoy 24/7 Comba[...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL & FIGHT NETWORK ARE NOW INCLUDED IN YOUTUBE TV’S SPORTS PLUS PACKAGE YouTube TV Viewers will Enjoy 24/7 Comba[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Rampage - Two Title Matches Scheduled

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending the AEW TNT Title against Isiah Kassidy, while FT[...] Feb 04 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending the AEW TNT Title against Isiah Kassidy, while FT[...]

Current Main Event Plans For WWE WrestleMania 39 In 2023

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlemania ever" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California[...] Feb 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlemania ever" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown - Ronda Rousey, Heyman To Speak and More

The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be on the blue brand fo[...] Feb 04 - The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be on the blue brand fo[...]

WWE Nixed Bron Breakker 2022 Royal Rumble Match Plans

WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. One of those names was cu[...] Feb 04 - WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. One of those names was cu[...]

Lita Scheduled To Appear on Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Cham[...] Feb 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Cham[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans IMPACT Confirms Tag Team Partnership With New Orle[...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans IMPACT Confirms Tag Team Partnership With New Orle[...]