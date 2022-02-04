Peter Avalon Is Still With AEW, Talks Librarian Gimmick

Peter Avalon was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about his current contract status with AEW.

“AEW original Pretty Peter Avalon is still with AEW. So that’s it. I am able to take outside bookings, just opening up my portfolio I guess.”

On pitching ideas for himself:

“Of course I want it, and we have pitched things, I think the Wingmen are perfect for Dynamite and Rampage, and of course I think I am perfect for any kind of television… so of course I want to be on it, we’ve pitched things of course. But we’re there, we’re ready, we’re able and capable and ready. I know how it works, I know what the business is and it’s a wild time in the business. Tony has got a lot of new toys that he wants to play with and feature on his shelf so yeah I’ll get mine.”

On his Librarian character: