Virtual Basement's The Wrestling Code Video Game Roster Revealed
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 04, 2022
Virtual Basement is currently developing a wrestling game called The Wrestling Code, and the updated roster has been announced.
Men's Roster
Alex Riley
Alex Shelley
"Retro AG" Anthony Greene
The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)
Ashton Starr
Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Dead Bear)
Beer City Bruiser (of The Bouncers)
Big Sal (of The FBI)
Big Vito (of The FBI)
Brian Cage
Brian Hebner
Brian Milonas (of the Bouncers)
Brian Pillman Jr
The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate)
Bull Dempsey
Butch Bushwhacker (of The Bushwhackers)
Cabana Man Dan
Caprice Coleman
Chad 2 Badd (Karl Anderson)
Cheeseburger
Chico El Luchador (Rocky Romero)
Chuck Palumbo (of The FBI)
Cryme Tyme (Shad Gaspard & JTG)
Dalton Castle
Danny Limelight
David Mercury
"The Pope" Elijah Burke
EC3
Eli Drake
Enzo Amore/rEAL 1
Facade
Fallah Bahh
Gangrel
Grim of Grim's Toy Show
Gregory Iron
Gym Nasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton & White Mike)
Jason Cade
Jeff Cobb
Johnny "The Bull" Stamboli (of The FBI)
Jonathan Gresham
Justin Credible
Kevin Quinn
Kenny King
Ken Shamrock
Kongo Kong
Lance Storm
Leon Scott
Little Guido (of the FBI)
Lloyd A'noai
LSG (of Coast 2 Coast)
Luigi Primo
Luke Bushwhacker (of The Bushwhackers)
The Mane Event (Ringleader Midas & Blazin Jay Lyon)
Matt Morgan
Matt Sydal
Matt Taven
"Sick" Nick Mondo
O'Shay Edwards
Petey Williams
Raven
Rob Van Dam
Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows)
Scott Steiner
"The Problem" Sefa Fatu
Shaheem Ali (of Coast 2 Coast)
Shawn Donavan
Trey Miguel
Voros Twins (Chris Patrick)
Yoshihiro Tajiri
Zach Gowen
Zicky Dice
Women's Roster
Alex Gracia
Ariane Andrew
Christi Jaynes
Daffney
Dani Jordyn
Delmi Exo
Francine
Gabby Ortiz
Holidead
Ivelisse
Killer Kelly
Lady Frost
Lindsay Snow
Makoto
Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)
Shazza McKenzie
Solo Darling
Taynara Conti
Thunder Rosa
Velvet Sky (Future DLC)
Willow Nightingale
Pulled From Game
Kylie Rae
Rich Swann
Su Yung
VIDEO
