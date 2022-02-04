Montez Ford Is Focused On WWE's Tag Division, But Still Dreams Of Being WWE Champion

Montez Ford was recently a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about the potential of having a singles run in WWE.

"I hear certain chatter, and I really don't really buy too much yet, because I feel like my job and task at hand is being the greatest tag team, right now, in this modern-day, here. So I feel like a lot of times, like, I'm so focused on that so much at this hand, like you said, until it happens and when that happens, that's when I put my full attention and energy into it right now. But right now, I got to take care of my brother, you know? That's how it is. It's been that way ever since I've been in the fleet. I take care of the guy right next to me and finish the task at hand."

Ford explained why he's focused on the tag-team division.

"I feel like sometimes to a lot of guys, they'll get the chatter, and obviously, it didn't happen with [Booker T], because like you said, you didn't think about to happen, but obviously [the talk of a singles run] when it's happening, it's inspiring and motivating. But a lot of times, we got to finish the task at hand right in front of us. Because if I take the focus off of this, there may not be any more triple crowns, or tag team tower runs, and there may not be any historic nine-year runs."

Despite this, Montez Ford does one day dream of being WWE Champion.