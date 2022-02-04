WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
National Openweight Title Match Announced For MLW Superfight
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 04, 2022
MLW has put out the following announcement about MLW Superfight.
Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH in a 4-way for the National Openweight Championship at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
The Bomaye Fight Club’s pushy demands for a big title match at SuperFight has been answered as Alex Kane will defend his National Openweight Championship against THREE men in one match.
Promising to rumble through the competition and leave with gold, Calvin Tankman’s bitter 4-month feud with Kane now takes a complicated turn. The “Heavyweight Hustle” must now not only deal with Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club but two other challengers who share the same goal as Tankman: win the belt.
A battle-tested veteran, Matt Cross has competed in 28+ countries and against some of the sport’s best. Now he hopes to add his first MLW championship to his impressive resume by dethrone “The Suplex Assassin.” Quick, experienced and resourceful in high-pressure bouts, Cross is known to exploit openings and converts them to wins.
The dynamic hybrid wrestling of ACH could shape this 4-way championship encounter. Versatile on the mat, in the air and in striking, ACH is the total package and he’s hungrier than ever gold. Expect ACH to push the tempo of the match and if he can control the speed of the action, a title make be heading home with the Austin, Texas native.
And then there is the x-factor: Mr. Thomas. How will the intimidator impact the champion’s literal biggest title defense to date?
🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.
Will a new champion be crowned or will Alex Kane vanquish three men in one night? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!
Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.
