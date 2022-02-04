Jimmy Smith Praises Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, Says Roman Is A Genius

WWE announcer Jimmy Smith was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he had high praise for Roman Reigns.

“He’s a genius, I will say this a million times over. The heat that Roman Reigns got, they love his work, will he be cheered or will he be booed? You never know with Roman Reigns because the fans respect him so much. He got booed in the Seth Rollins match, deafeningly booed, and he played the crowd so well. He went after him and pounded his chest, they booed more. It was brilliant. The reactions, not only that he was able to get, but elicit. There’s a difference, some people can get a reaction, other people elicit a reaction. He got one, and then he poured gasoline on it and got more. It was brilliant stuff. The loudest reaction I heard was the heel work of Roman Reigns, it was absolutely brilliant.”

On wrestlers being good at the little things:

“The two people that are really great at it, in my opinion, two of the best: Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. Just a shrug, just a little Randy Orton kind of dismissive thing, and he’s Randy and gets this huge pop. It was a triple threat match, it was Roman Reigns, Big E, and I forget who the third one was. It was a triple threat a few months back. We were in commercial, so I was just sitting and watching, and the crowd was chanting, ‘tables,’ because it’s no disqualification. Roman Reigns lifts the ring apron like he’s going for a table. The crowd goes absolutely nuts, he drops the apron and shrugs at him. Like, ‘I’m not going to give you what I want even though it’s good for me.’ The placed booed and threw stuff, it’s brilliant.”

