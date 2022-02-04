Jade Cargill On WWE Tryout, Says She "Didn't Want To Be A Number"

Jade Cargill was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about WWE wanting to sign her early on.

"They called me back. I'm not going to name the person whose hand I shook, but they wanted me." "The problem they found, that they had mixed feelings about, was that...I don't need wrestling. I don't need to do this. A lot of people, especially at the tryout, they need this. This is how they feed their families and they've been doing this forever. For them to get to this point, they would give anything and everything to do it. They were like, 'we want you. We're going to sign you, but we're kind of worried about how bad you want this. We're not just some reality show.' I didn't know anything about a reality show. I was so far away from knowing what was happening at that time with wrestling. I was like, 'what?' 'We're not just glitter and lights and camera. Also, you have a child. What are you going to do?' At the time, my daughter was two. 'What are you going to do about your daughter?' Thankfully, because I have money, we can pay a tutor to help being that we have to relocate to Orlando. I can do that. I can have a 24-hour nanny to take care of that as well. They were like grilling me about it and I was kind of put off. 'My spouse can travel with me wherever we go, this could be easy for me. I thought about all the precautions and have been warned about the travel. I get it.' He said, 'Yeah, I get what you're saying, but this is your family now. I want you to know that.' 'I get it and understand that. I thought about it and I want it. I've been training for this and this is what I want.' 'Alright, we'll see.' They sent the contract, they wanted me to do it."

Cargill spoke about her choice to go to AEW.

"AEW came about. I came here, got the experience and I felt calm. You and I, we had this conversation in the car and it made me feel at ease about the decision I wanted to make. I didn't have to relocate. I felt at home. I could call the owner of our company and talk to him. He knew my name and purpose. He knew that I wanted to do this. That mattered to me. I wasn't just a number. He knew exactly who I was. That made me feel comfortable. Yes, the other company was pissed off that they sent me a 100 page contract, but I made the best decision for my family and for myself. Look at me, I don't think I would be anywhere close...I know I made the best decision, and you made me make the best decision."

She continued.

"Cookie-cutter system, that's what I didn't want. I didn't want to be a number. One thing that stood out to me was that I could call and text TK and he knows who I am. That mattered. I've always been a believer and I've always been an underdog. I love being the underdog and we're hungry. I want to be part of something that is hungry and wants to change things. That's why I came here. The locker room, I felt at ease. I didn't feel like it was a bullying system or athlete vs. wrestling type of system. It felt natural and easy."

Finally, Cargill said: