Mo From Men On A Mission Hospitalized With COVID-19, But Recovering Quite Well Following Liver Transplant

The report also states that Mo was moved out of the hospital a few days ago. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 around a month ago, and his close friends believe that the worst is behind him.

It is being reported that Mo is still using an oxygen tank and he’s on antibiotics, but his kidney issues that he had prior to this have improved, and he is no longer on dialysis. Doctors say he is doing better healthwise and that he is getting stronger with each passing day.

The WWF star had to have a liver transplant, but doctors were concerned about his ability to receive the liver. In spite of this, everything was a success and Mo is good to go.

Mo from Men on a Mission was recently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

