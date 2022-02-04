WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling Channel Added To YouTube TV’s Sports Plus Package
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 04, 2022
IMPACT Wrestling issued the following:
ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL & FIGHT NETWORK ARE NOW INCLUDED IN YOUTUBE TV’S SPORTS PLUS PACKAGE
YouTube TV Viewers will Enjoy 24/7 Combat Sports Coverage from Around the World on Fight Network, and Over 1,000 Hours of New & Classic Content Featuring the Squared-Circle’s Biggest Stars on The IMPACT Wrestling Channel
Matt Cardona Winning the Digital Media Championship (Photo Credit: IMPACT Wrestling)
LOS ANGELES (February 4, 2022) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today that two of the Company’s popular sports-themed properties—the combat sports outlet Fight Network and the iconic professional wrestling promotion IMPACT Wrestling, are now available on YouTube TV as part of the platform’s Sports Plus add-on package.
The agreement expands the reach of Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling’s channel even further, making both properties widely available to YouTube TV’s audience through the Sports Plus package for just $10.99 per month. In addition to Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling, YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package gives users unprecedented access to a diverse slate of competition-based offerings highlighting football, poker, motorsports, and everything in-between.
Fight Network is the premier 24/7 combat sports network, broadcasting hard-hitting live and classic MMA and boxing events from around the world. The platform also features an extensive library of critically acclaimed original programs including Retrospective, In 60, Diary and After The Fight.
IMPACT Wrestling presents a vast library offering more than 4,000 hours of new and classic premium content celebrating squared-circle icons from Ric Flair and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles. Additionally, IMPACT programming showcases the promotion’s current roster of world-class athletes led by IMPACT World Champion Moose and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration and Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona. Other IMPACT stars include Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, JONAH, W. Morrissey, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers; and the hard-hitting Knockouts Division featuring Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne and Rosemary.
“Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling have built a strong legacy delivering quality sports-based content to audiences around the world, and we are proud to join forces with YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package to reach even more viewers through this landmark deal,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network. “YouTube TV is leading the way in the streaming landscape, and we are excited to join their lineup as we continue delivering the exclusive high-quality combat sports and professional wrestling programming that Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling are known for.”
YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.
About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Toronto. Anthem’s portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s leading wrestling organizations specializing in original programming and live events; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S.
Feb 04 - Virtual Basement is currently developing a wrestling game called The Wrestling Code, and the updated roster has been announced. Men's Roster Alex Riley Alex Shelley "Retro AG" Anthony Gr[...]
Feb 04
Tony Khan: "I plan to make some more big signings." Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his plans on bringing more wrestlers to AEW and signing them to contracts. Khan was quoted as saying that the "Forbidden Door[...]
Feb 04 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his plans on bringing more wrestlers to AEW and signing them to contracts. Khan was quoted as saying that the "Forbidden Door[...]
Feb 04 - Montez Ford was recently a guest on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about the potential of having a singles run in WWE. "I hear certain chatter, and I really don't really buy too mu[...]
Feb 04 - MLW has put out the following announcement about MLW Superfight. Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH in a 4-way for the Natio[...]
Feb 04 - Jade Cargill was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about WWE wanting to sign her early on. "They called me back. I'm not going to name the person whose hand I shook, but they wan[...]
Feb 04 - Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where he spoke about his eye injury and recovery. "The injury is great. I'm ready to go right now. If the doctors would clear me, I would go,[...]
Feb 04 - Mo from Men on a Mission was recently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The WWF star had to have a liver transplant, but doctors were concerned about his ability to receive the liver. [...]
Feb 04 - Hook was recently interviewed by Mashable, where he spoke about CM Punk calling him out by saying "send Hook!" in a promo against Team Taz on AEW Dynamite. "I didn't know that Punk was going to cal[...]
Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling has put out the following announcement: The IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check tryout is coming back, with a 1-day camp at the prestigious Arnold Classic on Sunday, March 6th, in the main [...]
Feb 04 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending the AEW TNT Title against Isiah Kassidy, while FT[...]
Feb 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlemania ever" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California[...]
Feb 04 - The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be on the blue brand fo[...]
Feb 04 - WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. One of those names was cu[...]
Feb 04
Lita Scheduled To Appear on Monday’s WWE RAW WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Cham[...]
Feb 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Cham[...]
Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans IMPACT Confirms Tag Team Partnership With New Orle[...]
Feb 04 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 19, 2022, which will air on IMPACT! Plus. C[...]
Feb 04
WWE NXT UK Will Begin Airing In France Soon WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM beginning with the February 19, 2022 episode wi[...]
Feb 04 - WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM beginning with the February 19, 2022 episode wi[...]
Feb 04 - Jon Moxley is set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot in Apil. Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company to bring the “the men who call themselves t[...]
Feb 04
New IMPACT Digital Media Champion Crowned A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the title, winning after he distracted the refere[...]
Feb 04 - A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the title, winning after he distracted the refere[...]
Feb 04 - During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. This follows the recent news that William Regal's so[...]
Feb 04 - Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the 2022 Elimination Chamber pre[...]
Feb 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Rumble on Saturday night specifically at the spot wh[...]
Feb 03
New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...]
Feb 03 - The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...]