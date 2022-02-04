Current Main Event Plans For WWE WrestleMania 39 In 2023

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlemania ever" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WWE is reportedly pushing forward with plans for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey as the two big main events for the entertainment spectacular.

It should be noted that many things could happen between now and then and of course The Rock's movie schedule largely dictates when WWE is able to use him. Rousey is expected to be around for a good while, up until or just beyond WrestleMania is the belief right now.