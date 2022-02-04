Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown - Ronda Rousey, Heyman To Speak and More

The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be on the blue brand for the first time ever. The Women’s Royal Rumble winner is set to announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent, rumored to be Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE is also teasing Heyman explaining why he helped WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns attack Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar is not advertised for tonight’s show.

In terms of dark matches, the arena is advertising McIntyre vs. Reigns for the title listed, plus Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Flair and Natalya.

WWE has not announced any other matches or segments for tonight.

We'll update you when we hear more.