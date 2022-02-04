Do you think NXT should have had involvement at the 2022 Royal Rumble?

The spot did not happen and NXT involvement was nixed.

One of those names was current NXT Champion Bron Breakker who was pitched to do a spot with Dolph Ziggler.

WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

» More News From This Feed

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Rampage - Two Title Matches Scheduled

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending the AEW TNT Title against Isiah Kassidy, while FT[...] Feb 04 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending the AEW TNT Title against Isiah Kassidy, while FT[...]

Current Main Event Plans For WWE WrestleMania 39 In 2023

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlemania ever" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California[...] Feb 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlemania ever" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown - Ronda Rousey, Heyman To Speak and More

The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be on the blue brand fo[...] Feb 04 - The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be on the blue brand fo[...]

WWE Nixed Bron Breakker 2022 Royal Rumble Match Plans

WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. One of those names was cu[...] Feb 04 - WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. One of those names was cu[...]

Lita Scheduled To Appear on Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Cham[...] Feb 04 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Cham[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans IMPACT Confirms Tag Team Partnership With New Orle[...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans IMPACT Confirms Tag Team Partnership With New Orle[...]

Updated Match Card For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Pay-Per-View

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 19, 2022, which will air on IMPACT! Plus. C[...] Feb 04 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 19, 2022, which will air on IMPACT! Plus. C[...]

WWE NXT UK Will Begin Airing In France Soon

WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM beginning with the February 19, 2022 episode wi[...] Feb 04 - WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM beginning with the February 19, 2022 episode wi[...]

Jon Moxley Announced For NJPW Windy City Riot In Chicago

Jon Moxley is set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot in Apil. Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company to bring the “the men who call themselves t[...] Feb 04 - Jon Moxley is set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot in Apil. Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company to bring the “the men who call themselves t[...]

New IMPACT Digital Media Champion Crowned

A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the title, winning after he distracted the refere[...] Feb 04 - A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the title, winning after he distracted the refere[...]

Santino Marella Reveals His Daughter Has Signed Contract With WWE

During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. This follows the recent news that William Regal's so[...] Feb 04 - During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. This follows the recent news that William Regal's so[...]

Goldberg Returning To WWE Television For Major Match

Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the 2022 Elimination Chamber pre[...] Feb 04 - Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the 2022 Elimination Chamber pre[...]

WWE Footage Shown On This Week's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Rumble on Saturday night specifically at the spot wh[...] Feb 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Rumble on Saturday night specifically at the spot wh[...]

New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...] Feb 03 - The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles o[...]

AEW Teams Up With The American Heart Association

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the American Heart Association announced a collaboration[...] Feb 03 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the American Heart Association announced a collaboration[...]

WWE Planning A Second Event In Saudi Arabia This Year?

During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint that a second Saudi Arabia event will be held in 2022[...] Feb 03 - During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint that a second Saudi Arabia event will be held in 2022[...]

WWE Network Reports Big Viewership Increase On Peacock

WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscribers have watched WWE content on the streaming servic[...] Feb 03 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscribers have watched WWE content on the streaming servic[...]

Ken Anderson Responds To Wrestling School Scam Allegations

Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allegations in a statement posted on Facebook: You can [...] Feb 03 - Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allegations in a statement posted on Facebook: You can [...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 million Viewers For CM Punk vs. MJF Main Event

The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a drop with the 2-[...] Feb 03 - The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a drop with the 2-[...]

WWE Reports Full Year 2021 Earnings, $1 billion In Revenue Made

WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131% to $83.6 million Adjusted OIBDA1 incre[...] Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131% to $83.6 million Adjusted OIBDA1 incre[...]

Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend

Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...] Feb 03 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio. I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a[...]

Sean Waltman Offered Himself To WWE For Royal Rumble Match But Was Blown Off

Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down. “As far as the Royal [...] Feb 03 - Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ultimately turned down. “As far as the Royal [...]

WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK

WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and William Regal's son, [...]

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...] Feb 03 - Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the company but the company does not want to approve it r[...]