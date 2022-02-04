Lita Scheduled To Appear on Monday’s WWE RAW

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Lita returned to WWE a few weeks ago and also worked the Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match last weekend. She last appeared on Monday Night Raw this past week to interrupt Lynch and issue the match challenge for Elimination Chamber.

PWInsider reports she will be there to build toward her upcoming match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 19, 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is scheduled to be at next week'ss Monday’s Raw in Denver, Colorado.

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Rampage - Two Title Matches Scheduled

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending[...] Feb 04 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was pre-taped prior at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Tonight's broadcast will feature Sammy Guevara defending[...]

Current Main Event Plans For WWE WrestleMania 39 In 2023

A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlema[...] Feb 04 - A report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the current plan for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 is to stack it as the "biggest Wrestlema[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown - Ronda Rousey, Heyman To Speak and More

The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announ[...] Feb 04 - The post-Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight on FOX from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. WWE has announ[...]

WWE Nixed Bron Breakker 2022 Royal Rumble Match Plans

WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer[...] Feb 04 - WWE NXT 2.0 had no involvement in the 2022 Royal Rumble, although there were pitches to feature several up-and-coming names, according to Dave Meltzer[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans [...] Feb 04 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Head Coaching Job To Sean Payton, Starting Feb. 19-20 At IMPACT Shows in New Orleans [...]

Updated Match Card For IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Pay-Per-View

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on Feb[...] Feb 04 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, five matches were confirmed for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on Feb[...]

WWE NXT UK Will Begin Airing In France Soon

WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 [...] Feb 04 - WWE NXT UK will begin airing in France later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 [...]

Jon Moxley Announced For NJPW Windy City Riot In Chicago

Jon Moxley is set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot in Apil. Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company[...] Feb 04 - Jon Moxley is set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot in Apil. Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company[...]

New IMPACT Digital Media Champion Crowned

A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture[...] Feb 04 - A new IMPACT Digital Media Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to capture[...]

Santino Marella Reveals His Daughter Has Signed Contract With WWE

During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. Th[...] Feb 04 - During a recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Santino Marella revealed that his daughter Bianca Carelli has with WWE. Th[...]

Goldberg Returning To WWE Television For Major Match

Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universa[...] Feb 04 - Goldberg is returning to WWE television very soon. Fightful is reporting that the WWE Hall Of Famer is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universa[...]

WWE Footage Shown On This Week's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Ru[...] Feb 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXT TV, WWE footage aired! Tom Hannifan looked back at Mickie James’ entry into the Women's 2022 Royal Ru[...]

New Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that T[...] Feb 03 - The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. WWE announced today that T[...]

AEW Teams Up With The American Heart Association

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Am[...] Feb 03 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release: Feb. 3, 2022 – Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Am[...]

WWE Planning A Second Event In Saudi Arabia This Year?

During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint tha[...] Feb 03 - During today's WWE 2021 Q4 investor’s call, Nick Khan was asked about the company hosting "two large-scale international events" with a hint tha[...]

WWE Network Reports Big Viewership Increase On Peacock

WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscriber[...] Feb 03 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed the WWE Network during today's 2021 Q4 earnings call. Khan revealed that 3.5 million paying NBCU Peacock subscriber[...]

Ken Anderson Responds To Wrestling School Scam Allegations

Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allega[...] Feb 03 - Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson was accused of a scam by former students of his wrestling school recent, and he has since responded to the allega[...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 million Viewers For CM Punk vs. MJF Main Event

The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The[...] Feb 03 - The viewership for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is in. The show drew 954,000 viewers which dropped on last week's 1.100 viewers. The[...]

WWE Reports Full Year 2021 Earnings, $1 billion In Revenue Made

WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131%[...] Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: 02/03/2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue increased 30% to $310.3 million Operating income increased 131%[...]

Taya Valkyrie's Dream Opponent Is A WWE Legend

Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio[...] Feb 03 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on the Jobbing Out podcast, where she revealed one of her dream matchups. “It’s Rey frickin Mysterio[...]

Sean Waltman Offered Himself To WWE For Royal Rumble Match But Was Blown Off

Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ulti[...] Feb 03 - Sean Waltman recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he revealed he offered himself ro the Royal Rumble this year but was ulti[...]

WWE Signs William Regal's Son and Others To NXT UK

WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony G[...] Feb 03 - WWE NXT UK will have some new faces appearing soon. The official WWE website revealed that the NXT UK roster is set to receive Meiko Satomura, Tony G[...]

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Contract

Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the com[...] Feb 03 - Mustafa Ali has around one year left on his WWE contract, according to a report from Fightful Select. Ali recently requested his release from the com[...]